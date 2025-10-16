Must watch: LaMelo Ball nutmeg a defender into a 30-foot alley-oop to Brandon Miller

I’m not sold that the Charlotte Hornets will be any good, but they will be entertaining.

Case in point, this preseason play by LaMelo Ball, nutmegging a defender in transition, then throwing a one-handed 30-foot alley-oop to Brandon Miller.

THE NUTMEG. THE LOB. THE FINISH. Everything about this Lamelo Ball to Brandon Miller play was RIDICULOUS! 😱



🎥 FanDuel Sports Network pic.twitter.com/Vy8EIaU6MN — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 16, 2025

Damn.

Highlight plays like that are part of what has made LaMelo a social media star and a favorite player of numerous young NBA fans — he was the leading vote-getter by fans for the Eastern Conference All-Stars (but did not make the team after the media and player votes were added in, then the coaches picked the reserves). If all you watch are highlight clips on Instagram or TikTok, LaMelo looks like one of the best players in the league.

LaMelo is beloved by young fans, and coming out of high school into the Ball family social media circus and playing overseas added to his popularity. However, that path didn’t sharpen his game as a leader who can get his team wins. It just leads to a lot of very entertaining plays.

Like this one from yesterday.