NBA: Betting the MVP Market

With the 2023-24 NBA season tipping off Tuesday night the boys of Bet the EDGE are on record with their early season predictions for MVP.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) began the conversation regarding the race for MVP by clearly defining the market.

“If Nicola Jokic cares about the regular season, I think he’ll win MVP and if he doesn’t care than I think Tatum or Giannis will win and that’s my Tier One.”

And make no mistake, Croucher is banging the drum for the Celtics’ star.

“Tatum…I think is the most interesting guy to talk about just because the Celtics have the highest win total of everyone. They have I think the best chance clearly to just finish five, six wins in front of the league and be regarded as the clear best team.”

Drew Dinsick is not ready to join Jay on the Jayson Tatum bandwagon.

“If the Suns run away with the one seed in the West, I think Durant beats out Tatum. If the Warriors run away with the one seed in the West, I think Curry beats Tatum because people just have anchored that these guys are better players than Tatum and so until he gets Finals MVP type of recognition with the Celtics winning the title, I think that people are going to keep Tatum on the outside of the discussion of a player who can be considered for this award. That’s just my gut.”

Jay understands Drew’s hesitation.

“It’s difficult because Jokic doesn’t need to do anything. He just needs to be Jokic and Embiid doesn’t need to do anything. They just need to be themselves, but Tatum actually needs to get better as a player and make a leap that we haven’t seen so I get the nervousness on that front.”

Here are the latest odds in the NBA MVP market:

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets +450

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks +500

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks +550

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers +650

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics +800

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns +1400

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors +1500

