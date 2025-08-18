 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Regular season title could be key in William Byron’s quest for first NASCAR Cup crown
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 07 Mid-Ohio Bobby Fong Cameron Beaubier.jpg
Bobby Fong takes Race 1 at Mid-Ohio, Cameron Beaubier victorious in Race 2 for 90th win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to top spot, Nolan McLean debuts

Top Clips

nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
PL_update_raw.jpg
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA champion Marco Belinelli officially announces retirement from basketball

  
Published August 18, 2025 05:32 PM

Marco Belinelli, the Italian wing who spent 13 seasons in the NBA and won a ring with the San Antonio Spurs, officially announced his retirement from basketball at age 39, something he announced on his Instagram page.

“I gave it my heart. Every piece of me,” he wrote. “Every single day. Basketball gave me everything… and I gave it everything I had. Saying goodbye isn’t easy. But it’s time. I carry with me every emotion, every sacrifice, every cheer. Thank you to those who always believed. To the next generation — I leave a dream. Make it count.”

Belinelli was the No. 18 pick of the Golden State Warriors in 2007 and went on to play a couple of seasons in the Bay Area before stops in Toronto, New Orleans (with the Hornets), Chicago, San Antonio, Sacramento, Charlotte, Atlanta and Philadelphia. He may be best remembered for the four seasons with the Spurs, which included him being a key sixth man for the 2014 championship Spurs, averaging 11.4 points a game off the bench that season. For his NBA career he averaged 9.7 points a game shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Belinelli last played in the NBA in the 2019-20 season, he then spent the last five seasons in Italy for the club he started his career with, Virtus Bologna. He was named the Lega Basket Serie A MVP in 2024, the Sixth Man of the Year for the two seasons before that, and helped lead Bologna to two Serie A titles.