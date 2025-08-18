NBA champion Marco Belinelli officially announces retirement from basketball

Marco Belinelli, the Italian wing who spent 13 seasons in the NBA and won a ring with the San Antonio Spurs, officially announced his retirement from basketball at age 39, something he announced on his Instagram page.

“I gave it my heart. Every piece of me,” he wrote. “Every single day. Basketball gave me everything… and I gave it everything I had. Saying goodbye isn’t easy. But it’s time. I carry with me every emotion, every sacrifice, every cheer. Thank you to those who always believed. To the next generation — I leave a dream. Make it count.”

Belinelli was the No. 18 pick of the Golden State Warriors in 2007 and went on to play a couple of seasons in the Bay Area before stops in Toronto, New Orleans (with the Hornets), Chicago, San Antonio, Sacramento, Charlotte, Atlanta and Philadelphia. He may be best remembered for the four seasons with the Spurs, which included him being a key sixth man for the 2014 championship Spurs, averaging 11.4 points a game off the bench that season. For his NBA career he averaged 9.7 points a game shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Belinelli last played in the NBA in the 2019-20 season, he then spent the last five seasons in Italy for the club he started his career with, Virtus Bologna. He was named the Lega Basket Serie A MVP in 2024, the Sixth Man of the Year for the two seasons before that, and helped lead Bologna to two Serie A titles.

