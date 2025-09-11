NBA conducting its own investigation into Malik Beasley gambling reports

While no longer the target of it, Malik Beasley remains a subject in a wide-ranging gambling investigation being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York (the one that led to a lifetime ban of Raptors guard Jontay Porter). Part of the focus of that investigation is on some games Beasley played while with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024, and prop bets around his play in those games.

The NBA is also investigating the matter, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday.

“I’ll only say there that the investigation is ongoing,” Silver said following the league’s Board of Governors meeting in New York. “As I understand it, there’s still a federal investigation that’s ongoing of Malik Beasley as well. We will address whatever is presented to us in his case.”

Beasley has not been charged in relation to the federal investigation and is no longer its central focus, a fact his agent has repeatedly emphasized. Beasley is fully cooperating with the investigation as well, according to his attorney.

While true, because Beasley remains a subject in that investigation — which could still lead to charges — and could face discipline from the league, no team has gone near him in free agency. Back before the start of free agency (and before news of the investigation broke), Beasley was reportedly in discussions about re-signing in Detroit for around three years, $42 million. Now, even if he were cleared of all charges tomorrow, no team has that kind of cap space left to spend. Detroit moved on and added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson to fill Beasley’s role.

Beasley had a large role in Detroit. He averaged 16.3 points a game while shooting 41.6% on 3-pointers for the Pistons last season, and he finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. He’d be the best free agent on the market, but until these investigations are wrapped up, teams may express interest but will stay at arm’s length.