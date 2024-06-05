NBA Finals 2024 Betting: Top Plays, Value Picks, Best Bets, Props, and Odds

After a couple of lopsided conference finals series, the NBA Finals tips off Thursday night at TD Garden when the top overall seed Celtics (64-18) take to the court against the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks (50-32).

Boston is heavily favored to earn banner #18 while Dallas looks for its second championship.

The Celtics enter the Finals with the league’s top offense and one of the top defenses. Yes, Jayson Tatum and co. have had a comfortable road in the playoffs, but they are statistically elite and have been all season touting the league’s top offense and third best defense. They outscore their opponents by an obscene 11.3 points per 100 possessions.

As they were when they won their only title in 2011 with Dirk Nowitzki, the Mavs have again been led to the Finals by a generational talent in Luka Doncic. Since the trade deadline Dallas has thrived at both ends of the court and in the process moved from an 8th place finish (at best) to the 5th seed.

Lets dive into the series, lay out some data, and make a few bets.

Game 1

Dallas Mavericks (+190) vs. Boston Celtics (-230)

Spread: Celtics -6.5 | O/U: 214.5

Boston Celtics Overall record: 64-18 | Playoff record: 12-2

Averaging 111.4 points while allowing 101.3 per game in the playoffs

Best Bet: Celtics -3.5 1H (-112) - Boston has run out to early leads all season. While at times they stop and play with their food for awhile midgame, they routinely have controlled the game in the first 24 minutes thus far in the playoffs. Add in the fact that Dallas has yet to see a defense as constantly in your face and the Celts roll early.

Jayson Tatum 4-time All-NBA selection

averaging 26 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in the playoffs

Was a classmate of Florida Panthers’ star Matthew Tkachuk from 7th -9th grade

Best Bets: OVER 9.5 rebounds (-125) - Tatum has recorded double figures in three of four games in the Conference Finals

-3.5 rebounds vs. Daniel Gafford (-130) - Gafford starts but will average half the minutes of Tatum especially with the emergence of Lively for Dallas.

Luka Doncic 5-time All-NBA First Team

NBA Scoring Champ in 2024

Originally drafted 3rd overall by the Atlanta Hawks

Best Bet: OVER 8.5 assists (-120) - As the overwhelming focal point of the Celtics’ defense, Luka must find the open player more often than ever this postseason.

Jaylen Brown 3-time NBA All-Star

MVP of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Played one season at Cal before turning pro

Best Bet: To Score more points than Kyrie Irving (-120). Either Holiday or White will start on Irving but no question multiple defenders will meet him in the lane. Still a question mark as to whom from Dallas will cover/can cover Brown

Kyrie Irving Was a member of the Celtics from 2017-2019

Hit the series-clinching 3-pointer for Cleveland in the NBA Finals against Golden State

Played the role of Uncle Drew in the film of the same name.

Best Bet: OVER 2.5 3ptrs/game - Kyrie hit the OVER in each of the Mavs’ three wins in the Western Final. Have a hunch his return to TD Garden is the stage he was born for

Kristaps Porzingis Has not played since April 29 (calf strain)

Averaged 20pts, 7 boards, and 2 assists during the regular season

Played for Dallas from 2019-2022

Best Bet: UNDER 23.5 points, rebounds, and assists - Expecting Boston to roll in Game 1 the prevailing thought is Porzingis’ minutes may well be limited as he has not played in over a month

PJ Washington Acquired by Dallas at the 2024 Trade Deadline on February 8

Averaged 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in the West Finals against Minnesota

Both his parents played basketball at Middle Tennessee State

Best Bet: OVER 5.5 rebounds (-118) - Washington never had fewer than 5 boards in the West Finals and eclipsed this number in 3 of the 5 games.

Stay tuned as we will be back with a handful more plays prior to Game 2 on Sunday.

