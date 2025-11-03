NBA power rankings 2025-26: Spurs, Rockets Lakers move up but Thunder still on top

A lot of movement in the power rankings this week as teams that stumbled a little out of the gate — hello Houston — have started to find their footing.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

(7-0, last week No. 1)

“We’re definitely a better team than we were a year ago,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said this week. He’s right, and that should scare the league. The Thunder remain undefeated and are doing it without their second-best player, Jalen Williams, who will miss more time after having another wrist surgery to get a screw removed (this season and last, the Thunder are an amazing 20-0 without Williams). OKC is picking up right where it left off from its title run, and you can see that Tuesday night against the Clippers on NBA Coast 2 Coast on NBC and Peacock.

2. San Antonio Spurs

(5-1, last week No. 6)

We’re moving the Spurs up despite the ugly loss Sunday to the Suns (but that did give us pause). The injury to Dylan Harper’s calf is just bad luck after he has gotten off to an impressive start — 14 points, four rebounds, 3.8 assists a game off the bench — and now it appears he will miss at least some time. Victor Wembanyama’s play continues to be the talk of the league, and the biggest difference has been that he got stronger this offseason and is no longer bailing teams out by taking 3-pointers. This season, he’s averaging 3.5 attempts from beyond the arc per night (19.1% of his shots), down from 8.8 attempts (47% of his shots) last season. Instead, he is 35.5% of his shots within 3 feet of the rim (averaging 3.7 dunks a game), way up from 20% of his shots at the rim last season (and less than two dunks a game).

3. Denver Nuggets

(3-2, last week No. 4)

We’re keeping the Nuggets up high because: 1) They are top five in the league in offense and defense so far (the only team in the league doing so); 2) They have Nikola Jokic. What should concern Nuggets fans is how this team builds big leads, then takes its foot off the gas and lets the opponent back in — that is how they lost both of their games (they led by 10 early in the fourth against Portland on Halloween and faded). Big NBA Cup game Friday against the Warriors, and it’s a chance for the Nuggets to avenge their opening night OT loss.

4. Houston Rockets

(3-2, last week No. 14)

Sometimes a soft spot in the schedule is what a team needs to get its footing, and that seems to have happened for the Rockets this past week (wins over the Nets, Raptors and shorthanded Celtics). The Rockets are shooting 45.4% as a team from 3-point range this season, expect that number to come down to earth a little. Big NBA Cup game Friday against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

5. Los Angeles Lakers

(5-2, last week No. 7)

The Lakers went 2-1 without Luka Doncic or LeBron James because Austin Reaves stepped up and kept the offense humming (and helped his payday next summer in the process). Doncic returned and dropped 44 on the Grizzlies and a triple-double on the Heat (he scored 40+ in his first three games of the season, tying a Wilt Chamberlain record). The Lakers’ defense has not been consistent this season, but it is middle of the pack, and with the offensive firepower on this roster (especially once LeBron James returns), it should be good enough.

AUSTIN REAVES’ INCREDIBLE WEEK OF BASKETBALL CONTINUES WITH A GAME-WINNER! 🔥😱



🎥 NBA/ESPN pic.twitter.com/KguRtfEa7t — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 30, 2025

6. Philadelphia 76ers

(5-1, last week No. 10)

The future is now in Philly — the Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes backcourt trio is what is driving winning. It’s small sample size theater, but the 76ers have a +22.3 net rating when those three share the court. And, once healthy, Jared McCain will join the party and the 76ers’ backcourt gets that much deeper and better. Don’t expect some quick pivot away from the Joel Embiid and Paul George era — in part because everything could still come together, and in part because the massive contracts for those stars makes trading them challenging at best — but we have seen the future. So has Daryl Morey, and he has to recognize where this ship is headed.

7. Chicago Bulls

(5-1, last week No. 16)

The Bulls have become one of my favorite League Pass teams — they play fast (top 10 in pace) and the Josh Giddey experience is a roller coaster, oscillating between brilliant passes and decisions a middle schooler would get called out for. They are also defending well so far, and that has led to wins on the court — Chicago was one of the last undefeated teams in the league, and they have a top-10 defense, which defies all logic, but here we are. More challenges lie ahead this week, with games against the 76ers, Bucks, and Cavaliers.

8. Milwaukee Bucks

(4-2, last week No. 8)

There is more to like about the Bucks’ start to the season beyond Giannis Antetokounmpo playing like an MVP (although it was strange they beat the Knicks without him, then lost to the Kings with him). This team is playing hard and defending every game. It’s just outworking teams. Ryan Rollins is showing some shot creation skills and averaging 18.2 points and 5.5 assists per game, Gary Trent Jr. and A.J. Green are knocking down 3-pointers, and against the Knicks we even saw Kyle Kuzma play quality, physical defense on Karl-Anthony Towns for a key stretch. Early on, this team is beating expectations.

9. Detroit Pistons

(4-2, last week No. 12)

Quality win against the Mavericks in Mexico City (on Peacock), and it was a big game for the big men as Jalen Duren scored 33 and Isaiah Stewart had 10 off the bench, plus had a huge block. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff is leaning into the double-big idea more and more, and while we’ve only seen 23 minutes of Duren and Stewart together, Detroit has a +18 net rating in those minutes.

ISAIAH STEWART SAID NOT TODAY!



📺 Peacock pic.twitter.com/qIaGF2uoA0 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) November 2, 2025

10. Golden State Warriors

(4-3, last week No. 3)

Jonathan Kuminga is now the regular fourth starter for the Warriors — something that had been clear but Steve Kerr finally confirmed this week. While Kuminga is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds a game, what matters more to this team is that he draws the toughest defensive assignment nightly. If there’s one early concern to watch with this team, it’s the defense during he first half of games — the Warriors gave up 60+ points in the first half of four of their first six games, and it came back to bite them against Milwaukee.

11. Portland Trail Blazers

(4-2, last week No. 20)

“I was having a conversation on the golf course this summer with a guy, he’s like, ‘Who’s the guy that the casual fan wouldn’t know that is just awesome?’” Lakers coach J.J. Redick said this week. “I said, ‘If you would ask 30 NBA coaches that they’d all say to Toumani Camara. He’s so valuable as a basketball player, would fit on any team.”

12. Cleveland Cavaliers

(4-3, last week No. 5)

The Cavaliers are no longer the offensive juggernaut they were a season ago, down 9.2 points per 100 possessions on that end of the floor so far (Darius Garland means that much to this team). Donovan Mitchell can still carry a team for a stretch, he had 37 against Atlanta on Sunday, but he needs help — Evan Mobley has been good but has not taken the hoped-for step forward this season, so someone else needs to.

13. Miami Heat

(3-3, last week No. 15)

Credit to Erik Spoelstra, who looked at his roster and revamped his long-time offensive approach, leaning into an up-tempo offense because it matches his personnel. The Miami Heat are not running pick and rolls much at all — only 8.8% of possessions, by far the fewest in the league. Instead, they are running a cut-and-replace, European-style system (similar to what Memphis ran at points a season ago) and doing so at a league-leading pace, and it is both entertaining and getting them some wins. The style may change somewhat when Tyler Herro returns from injury, as he is their best pick-and-roll ball handler. However, right now, this approach is working when they defend well enough (which they didn’t against the Lakers on Sunday).

14. New York Knicks

(3-3, last week No. 2)

Mitchell Robinson was back on the court Friday night, which was a very positive sign, but we have still seen the preferred starting five for Mike Brown (Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Robinson) a total of 12 minutes. We saw what Brown wants from this team in Sunday’s win over the Bulls — Robinson starting and the team shooting 20-for-42 (48%) from 3-point range. Can they keep it up this week against the Wizards, Timberwolves, and Nets?

15. Minnesota Timberwolves

(3-3, last week No. 9)

Minnesota has gone 1-2 without Anthony Edwards, who remains out due to a strained right hamstring but has been cleared for contact and should return soon. Part of what is keeping them afloat is Julius Randle stepping up to be the No. 1 option and getting off to a career-best start, averaging 27.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 47.1% from 3-point range. Four of the next five Timberwolves games are on the road, but except for the Knicks, this is a soft part of the schedule.

16. Los Angeles Clippers

(3-2, last week No. 11)

Slow starts are killing the Clippers. They have a 130.1 defensive rating and a -17 net rating in the first quarter this season (compared to a 110.1 defensive rating and a +3.1 net rating in the second half. “The first quarter, like the first seven minutes of every game in the first quarter, we’re, like, a 155.0 Defensive rating,” Tyronn Lue said this week. “And then from that point on, we’re, like, second in the league.” Catch the Clippers and see if they can get off to a better start Saturday night against Oklahoma City on NBA Coast 2 Coast on NBC and Peacock Tuesday night.

17. Boston Celtics

(3-4, last week No. 23)

The ways this team misses Jayson Tatum have been glaringly obvious. However, what has been just as evident — and just as big a problem early this season — is how much they miss Al Horford and Luke Kornet along the front line. Boston is bottom 10 in the league in rebound percentage (they are also 28th in points scored in the paint, but that’s a function of their 3-point heavy offense, Boston was last in points scored in the paint a season ago). That said, they are allowing the fewest points in the paint of any team (36.6 per game).

18. Orlando Magic

(3-4, last week No. 13)

We’re moving beyond the “it’s just a slow start” phase to “this may still be a real problem” with the Orlando offense, which is 22nd in the league entering the week. Getting Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner healthy, then adding Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, has not solved the same issue the Magic have had the last few seasons — a lack of shooting. The Magic are 27th in 3-pointers attempted and bottom 10 in 3-point percentage. So far this season, their defense has been good (9th in the league), but it has not yet reached the elite levels that have carried this team over the past couple of seasons. If things don’t change, and after the front office spent on players, the coach is often the one who feels the pressure.

19. Charlotte Hornets

(3-4, last week No. 19)

Brandon Miller has missed five games with a left shoulder subluxation (the team is 2-3 without him) and there remains no timeline for his return. One player taking advantage of the opportunity is rookie Kon Knueppel, who is averaging 14 points per game, taking 7.3 3-pointers per game and hitting 43.1% of them. He dropped 24 on Utah on Sunday and has looked sharp.

20. Toronto Raptors

(3-4, last week No. 22)

It’s still hard to get a read on this team, which dropped four straight, has had an incredibly up-and-down defense, then caught a scheduling break and beat the Cavaliers (without Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland) and then the Grizzlies (without a suspended Ja Morant). Two weeks into the season, this still feels like a team that has talent, but the players just don’t fit well together.

21. Phoenix Suns

(3-4, last week No. 25)

The Suns didn’t just beat the Spurs on Sunday, they dominated them, leading by 31 at one point. Phoenix is one of the teams fully in on the 3-point revolution, taking 48.3% of their shots from beyond the arc (fifth most in the league), and are hitting 37.5% of them (11th). Tough tests this week against the Warriors, then a home-and-home with James Harden and the Clippers.

22. Atlanta Hawks

(3-4, last week No. 18)

If Atlanta is going to keep its head above water for the next month or so without Trae Young (right knee MCL sprain — which is actually good news considering how the injury happened and how it looked), it’s going to need to start defending a lot better, than running off that defense. Atlanta’s defense has been pedestrian so far (15th in the league), but what’s concerning is the dreadful 129.9 defensive rating (and -13.4 net rating) when Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Johnson share the court (just 95 minutes so far, so small sample size theater, but it’s a concern). Both of those players, as well as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, need to step up with Young out.

23. Memphis Grizzlies

(3-4, last week No. 17)

Ja Morant was upset this week by something coach Tuomas Iisalo said postgame after a loss to the Lakers (which led to Morant being suspended for a game) — but somebody needed to call Morant out. That was a low-energy game from him — of his 14 shots in that game, only one came at the rim. If Morant isn’t getting downhill to the rim and is settling for 3-pointers (he took six in that game), the offensive concept of the Grizzlies falls apart. Morant’s minutes are down this season but his touches are way up. The calls have already started for the Grizzlies to trade Morant, but the market for his services is significantly smaller than many fans think, as teams are not convinced he is the same player athletically as he was in 2023 or earlier. He’s got to show more.

24. Sacramento Kings

(2-4, last week No. 26)

Sacramento has had five of its six games go into clutch minutes (within five points in the final five minutes) and they are 3-2 in those games. The Kings’ offense has struggled in the clutch, but they find ways to win (such as against the Bucks Saturday). Demanding schedule this week with the Nuggets, Thunder and Timberwolves on the docket

25. Utah Jazz

(2-4, last week No. 27)

Utah has dropped three straight and has looked flat in those losses; they need a boost of energy (this is where Collin Sexton stepped up for them a season ago, but he’s now in Charlotte). Until Sunday (when Walker Kessler was out with a shoulder issue), the Jazz had been are starting 7-foot Kessler, 7-foot Lauri Markkanen and 6-foot-11 Kyle Filipowski in a massive front line, and the Jazz had an insane 131.1 offensive rating and a +22 net rating when they are on the court together (just 60 minutes, so small sample size theater at play here).

26. Dallas Mavericks

(2-4, last week No. 21)

Stop stressing about Cooper Flagg’s play. It’s six games, and Jason Kidd has him playing out of position as a point guard (which may benefit him long-term, but is a big ask of a rookie). “It’s a tough league. It’s a transition,” Flagg said this week. “I haven’t made a lot of shots or been as efficient as I wanted to, but I’m gonna keep trusting the work. It’s nothing I think they should be worried about. I’m not worried about anything.”

Cooper Flagg has been FLYING HIGH with some incredible dunks to start his career. 🤩



🎥 NBA/MavsTV pic.twitter.com/7wLRn7KPhG — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) November 1, 2025

27. Indiana Pacers

(1-5, last week No. 24)

Indiana remains ravaged by injuries (Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, now Obi Toppin) but that gave two-way guard Quenton Jackson a chance and he dropped 25 points and 10 assists on the Warriors in a win. Jackson has earned some extra run.

28. Washington Wizards

(1-5, last week No. 29)

The Wizards have dropped four straight games. In the clearest sign yet of how well Kyshawn George is playing, point guard Bilal Coulibaly returned from injury and Bub Carrington was the guy who went to the bench.

29. Brooklyn Nets

(0-6, last week No. 30)

Through five games, rookie Egor Demim has taken 26 shots — 24 of them 3-pointers, including his first 22 shots total (he is hitting 41.7% from beyond the arc). Brooklyn’s defense is dead last in the NBA by a long shot — their 128.6 defensive rating is 4.2 points per 100 possessions worse than the 29th-ranked Pelicans.

30. New Orleans Pelicans

(0-6, last week No. 28)

New Orleans is the final team in the Western Conference not to have won a game, starting 0-6. It’s weird to think a team has hit rock bottom already, but against the Thunder on Sunday the Pelicans looked like a team just going through the motions. Willie Green’s seat is going to get hot — and remember the front office retained former NBA head coach James Borrego on Green’s staff, in part just because of this possibility. The Pelicans play the Hornets and Mavericks this week, giving them a chance at that first win.

