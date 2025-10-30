 Skip navigation
Trae Young leaves Hawks game not to return due to knee sprain, MRI coming Thursday

  
Published October 29, 2025 10:21 PM

Let’s hope this is not as bad as it looked at the time.

With a couple of minutes left in the first quarter in Brooklyn, Atlanta’s Mo Gueye fell backward (after contact with Noah Clowney) and fell directly into Young’s knee, bending it awkwardly (if you’re at all squeamish, do not play the video below).

Young tried to stay in the game but was quickly removed and went back to the locker room not long after. He did not return to the court, with Atlanta calling it a “right knee sprain” (an intentionally broad term teams use in these situations, let’s hope it is just a sprain). Young will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Young came into Wednesday night averaging 20.8 points and 9.5 assists a game, but has been struggling with his 3-point shot early this season (19.2%).

Atlanta has been battling injuries to start the season, with Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher all having missed time. If Young misses time, expect Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to get more run.

Even without Young, Atlanta took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter and hung on for a 117-112 win on the road. Johnson led Atlanta with 12 points, while Alexander-Walker scored 18 points off the bench, with Kennard adding 17. Michael Porter led Brooklyn, scoring 32.

