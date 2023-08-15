Five games to watch in the NBA’s in-season tournament

In a sign of how hard the NBA is leaning into its new in-season tournament that begins this year, the league dropped the schedule for the tournament games two days before the full schedule comes out. To get it a little more hype.

And there are some games worth hyping.

Here are five games worth watching from the tournament. As a quick refresher, all 30 NBA teams were divided into six groups for the opening group play stage. All of the games between these teams count as regular season NBA games, they also count toward the tournament. In addition, all the tournament group play games will take place on Tuesday or Friday nights — there will be only tournament games on those nights in November.

Here are five games to watch:

1) New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Nov. 3, East Group B game.

The Knicks climbed the ladder in the East last season behind the addition of Jalen Brunson, and they had a solid offseason and are looking to take the next step. To do that, they need to knock off teams like the Bucks with perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. This should be an entertaining showdown.

2) Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Nov. 10. West Group A game.

Group A is stacked. Memphis finished second in the West the last two seasons and is in this group (but Ja Morant will still be on suspension through the tournament). Then there are the Suns and Lakers, two teams that see themselves as title contenders but have a little to prove if they are going to convince us they belong on that level. This is a showcase game, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

3) San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

Nov. 14, West Group C game

Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped prospect of a generation and the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year. However, if anyone is going to take it away from him, it could be the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren, who missed his first season with a foot injury but returns and will be given a clear role to fill on a good team. And make no mistake, the Thunder will be good this season and in the mix for a playoff spot.

4) Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

Nov. 21, East Group A game

Fans are sleeping on Cleveland. This team won 51 games last season, finished fourth in the East, learned hard lessons about valuing possessions in the postseason, then went out this summer and filled their biggest weaknesses with a guy who just started in the Finals (Max Strus). The Cavs are a threat. The 76ers have reigning MVP Joel Embiid, although after him there are a lot of questions right now.

5) Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

Nov. 28, East Group B game

A renewal of a playoff matchup from last season, one where the Heat knocked off the No. 1 seed on their way to the Finals. This time around, the Bucks are looking for a bit of

revenge. The Heat will have Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but will they bring more star power than that.

The league has found a way to integrate this tournament into the season in the least painful way possible. Each team will play four group games, which also count as regular season games. The groups are:

• West Group A: Memphis, Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah and Portland.

• West Group B: Denver, the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans, Dallas and Houston.

• West Group C: Sacramento, Golden State, Minnesota, Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

• East Group A: Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta, Indiana and Detroit.

• East Group B: Milwaukee, New York, Miami, Washington and Charlotte.

• East Group C: Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago and Orlando.

The winners of each group, plus one wild card from each conference, will enter an eight-team, single-elimination “knockout stage.” The final four teams will come to Las Vegas for games on Dec. 7 and 9.

