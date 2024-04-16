 Skip navigation
NBA sets in-person attendance records this season, draws 22.5 million fans total

  
Published April 16, 2024 10:49 AM
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: LA Clippers fans cheer during a 110-109 Utah Jazz win at Crypto.com Arena on April 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Whatever the concerns about NBA television ratings — a much more complicated number to get into in the age of streaming — fans are still showing up in record numbers to see games in person.

This past season, the NBA set records in total attendance, average attendance, and the number of sellouts — the second season in a row the league has set records. The NBA had 22.5 million fans stream through the gates for games this season (up from 22.2 million a year ago), and the average attendance for an NBA game this season was 18,322 and there were 872 sellouts, which is 71% of games.

There were 10 teams that sold out every home game: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Unsurprisingly, teams that saw improvement on the court — and, in one case, added a huge third star in James Harden — saw the biggest jumps in attendance. The Oklahoma City Thunder saw a 12.3% increase in attendance and that was followed by the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.

The In-Season Tournament — now called the NBA Cup — helped boost NBA attendance in November to its highest levels yet.

The task for the NBA to keep this attendance up is to transition from the older generation of stars — LeBron James, Stephen Curry, etc. — to the up-and-coming players such as Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama. Part of that is players like Edwards and SGA making their mark in the playoffs, where NBA stars are truly formed.

