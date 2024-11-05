NBA suspends 76ers’ Joel Embiid three games for shoving columnist in locker room confrontation

Joel Embiid’s delayed start to the NBA season will now be pushed back for at least three more games, putting the 76ers in an even deeper hole.

The NBA has suspended Embiid for three games without pay following his confrontation with — and shoving of — Marcus Hayes, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Embiid’s suspension will start with the first game he is physically eligible to play, he has yet to play this season as he recovers from knee surgery last February (although he did rush back to play in the playoffs — through Bell’s Palsy — and in the Paris Olympics).

Embiid confronted Hayes in the locker room but crossed the line with the league when the incident became physical.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” said Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President and disciplinarian. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

Nobody is in the right in this situation.

Embiid has yet to play in the preseason or during this season, with the official reason being “left knee management.” That, combined with statements by coach Nick Nurse and GM Daryl Morey about making sure Embiid would be ready for the playoffs, suggested he might be out more for load management than an actual injury. The NBA investigated and then fined the 76ers $100,000 for “inconsistent” statements about how Joel Embiid’s knee injury was being managed. However, the league also “confirmed that Embiid has been unable to play in the 76ers’ regular season games this season due to a left knee condition.”

With the 76ers off to a slow 1-5 start this season having both Embiid and Paul George out (George returned to the court for the first time Monday night), in steps Hayes. He wrote a column criticizing Embiid for being out this season. However, he crossed a line dragging Embiid’s son Arthur and late brother of the same name into that story, writing in the original version that Embiid “often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother,” and that involves showing up for work. That version of the column has been taken down and Hayes apologized for it, including to Embiid.

Understandably, Embiid was unhappy and was not going to accept Hayes’ apology. Players taking issue with something written about them and talking to a reporter about it is relatively common around the league, and rarely but occassionally those discussions turn heated and contentious.

However, Embiid getting physical crossed a line — the league does not want its players laying hands on fans or members of the media. A suspension for Embiid was always likely, the only question was for how long. The NBA came down on the harsh side, saying three games.

The clock on those three games starts when Embiid is going to be healthy enough to play. There had been rumors that it could be Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers, but now if Embiid is healthy enough, that’s is just Game 1 of the suspension (the 76ers then play the Lakers on Friday, then come home to host the Hornets on Sunday). If the 76ers say Embiid could not play Wednesday, the clock on the suspension will not start until he is healthy.

By then, the 76ers could be in a very deep hole that will be tough to climb out of, no matter how well Embiid and George mesh with Tyrese Maxey.

