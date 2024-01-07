 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New York Knicks waive Taj Gibson

  
Published January 7, 2024 05:43 PM
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 5: Taj Gibson #67 of the New York Knicks is introduced before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 5, 2024 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Even being a Tom Thibodeau All-Star was not enough to keep Taj Gibson on the Knicks.

New York is waiving him on Sunday, a story broken by Fred Katz of The Athletic and confirmed by the team.

The Knicks are keeping Ryan Arcidiacono on the roster, and now his contract has been guaranteed for the season.

Gibson signed a non-guaranteed, veteran minimum contract with the Knicks on December 15 to provide frontcourt depth with Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims injured. Gibson played well in that limited role (1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in fewer than 10 minutes a game).

However, Isaiah Hartenstein has balled out as the starter, Sims is healthy and the Knicks added Precious Achiuwa in the OG Anunoby trade. The Knicks have a full frontcourt rotation and Gibson is the guy standing without a chair when the music stopped.

The Knicks look to be active at the trade deadline, however, their wait (search) for a superstar looking to change teams will have to wait until the summer at the earliest, nobody like that is on the market.

Mentions
New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Taj Gibson.png Taj Gibson