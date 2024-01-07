New York Knicks waive Taj Gibson

Even being a Tom Thibodeau All-Star was not enough to keep Taj Gibson on the Knicks.

New York is waiving him on Sunday, a story broken by Fred Katz of The Athletic and confirmed by the team.

The Knicks are keeping Ryan Arcidiacono on the roster, and now his contract has been guaranteed for the season.

Gibson signed a non-guaranteed, veteran minimum contract with the Knicks on December 15 to provide frontcourt depth with Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims injured. Gibson played well in that limited role (1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in fewer than 10 minutes a game).

However, Isaiah Hartenstein has balled out as the starter, Sims is healthy and the Knicks added Precious Achiuwa in the OG Anunoby trade. The Knicks have a full frontcourt rotation and Gibson is the guy standing without a chair when the music stopped.

The Knicks look to be active at the trade deadline, however, their wait (search) for a superstar looking to change teams will have to wait until the summer at the earliest, nobody like that is on the market.