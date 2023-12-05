Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum named West, East players of month for November

It’s too early to have a serious NBA MVP conversation — not that it ever stopped anyone — but if one did, the people who just won Player of the Month for November would be an excellent place to start.

That would be Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, the NBA announced on Monday. Both were deserving, with Jokic averaging a near triple-double of 29 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists a game for the defending champion Nuggets, who are 12-6 to start the season despite facing some injuries. Jokic leads the NBA in total points, rebounds and assists.

Tatum is the best player on the best team in the NBA through the first month, averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Kia NBA Players of the Month for October & November!



West: Nikola Jokic (@nuggets)

West: Nikola Jokic (@nuggets)
East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics)

The Rookie of the Month awards went to Chet Holmgren of the Thunder — who is deserving and beat out Victor Wembanyama in the West — and the Heat’s standout Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Kia NBA Rookies of the Month for October & November!



West: Chet Holmgren (@okcthunder)

West: Chet Holmgren (@okcthunder)
East: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (@MiamiHEAT)

Also handed out were the November Coach of the Month awards, which went to Chris Finch of the Timberwolves and Jamahl Mosley of the Magic, two teams that have exceeded expectations to start the season.