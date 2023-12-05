 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Jackson Chourio
Jackson Chourio gets 8-year, $82 million deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Kyle Larson leads early NASCAR Power Rankings for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_231205.jpg
Steichen, LaFleur lead COTY odds entering Week 14
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
nbc_pft_stefanskinotnamingstarteryet_231205.jpg
Stefanski doesn’t name Browns’ Week 14 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Jackson Chourio
Jackson Chourio gets 8-year, $82 million deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Kyle Larson leads early NASCAR Power Rankings for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_231205.jpg
Steichen, LaFleur lead COTY odds entering Week 14
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
nbc_pft_stefanskinotnamingstarteryet_231205.jpg
Stefanski doesn’t name Browns’ Week 14 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum named West, East players of month for November

  
Published December 4, 2023 07:40 PM
Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 29: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets on November 29, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It’s too early to have a serious NBA MVP conversation — not that it ever stopped anyone — but if one did, the people who just won Player of the Month for November would be an excellent place to start.

That would be Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, the NBA announced on Monday. Both were deserving, with Jokic averaging a near triple-double of 29 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists a game for the defending champion Nuggets, who are 12-6 to start the season despite facing some injuries. Jokic leads the NBA in total points, rebounds and assists.

Tatum is the best player on the best team in the NBA through the first month, averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Rookie of the Month awards went to Chet Holmgren of the Thunder — who is deserving and beat out Victor Wembanyama in the West — and the Heat’s standout Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Also handed out were the November Coach of the Month awards, which went to Chris Finch of the Timberwolves and Jamahl Mosley of the Magic, two teams that have exceeded expectations to start the season.

Mentions
Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic.png Nikola Jokic Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics