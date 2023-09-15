Orlando Magic bringing back vintage stars jersey as classic this season

For their 35th anniversary, the Orlando Magic are bringing back one of the best vintage jerseys out there.

The “stars” jersey the team wore from 1998-2003 — which included the Tracy McGrady years — is back as the team’s classic jersey, fitting with the team’s new generation of stars.

Tribute to The Past. pic.twitter.com/SUHxJm9GpB — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2023

presenting our 2023-24 classic jersey ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wUPDRnTvdD — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2023

Among that new generation of stars is Paolo Banchero, and he likes the look (that is Mike Miller with him, who was drafted as the No. 5 pick by the Magic back in this jersey’s era).

The Magic will wear these classic jerseys this season on opening night, Oct. 25, when they host the Houston Rockets. Of course, they will be available for sale on the Magic’s website starting Oct. 2.