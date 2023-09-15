 Skip navigation
Orlando Magic bringing back vintage stars jersey as classic this season

  
Published September 15, 2023 12:46 PM
Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: Tracy McGrady #1 of the Orlando Magic handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on March 11, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For their 35th anniversary, the Orlando Magic are bringing back one of the best vintage jerseys out there.

The “stars” jersey the team wore from 1998-2003 — which included the Tracy McGrady years — is back as the team’s classic jersey, fitting with the team’s new generation of stars.

Among that new generation of stars is Paolo Banchero, and he likes the look (that is Mike Miller with him, who was drafted as the No. 5 pick by the Magic back in this jersey’s era).

The Magic will wear these classic jerseys this season on opening night, Oct. 25, when they host the Houston Rockets. Of course, they will be available for sale on the Magic’s website starting Oct. 2.

