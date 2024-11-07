Paul George gets booed by Clippers fans in return

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Paul George spoke earlier in the day about how he held no grudge against the Clippers fans or organization, that it was a great five seasons and while his time in Los Angeles ended a little awkwardly — over money and a no-trade clause — he held no ill will.

Clippers fans felt differently.

Fans booed George during introductions and every time he touched the ball. There were even some “P-G-sucks” chants.

It was not the loudest, most lustful boos ever heard in an NBA arena, but “The Wall” fans were creative and loud, and George heard them.

The first time Paul George went to the free throw line, the Clippers “Wall” turned its back. Second time, the old school hold up a newspaper bit. pic.twitter.com/fsMeLFvlpu — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) November 7, 2024

It also had no impact on George in the first half as he drained a couple of early 3-pointers and finished the first 24 minutes 4-of-4 from the floor with 12 points. The bad news for the Clippers was in his second game back from a bone bruise in his knee, George had shaken the rust off and looked every bit himself.

The Clippers had a nice tribute video during the first time out in the first quarter, and fans politely applauded before and after, although some boos were scattered in there. George made a gesture toward the wall after that, brushing them off.

George left the Clippers only because of some awkward negotiations. After Kawhi Leonard signed a discounted three-year, $149.5 million contract to stay with the Clippers, George said he would have stayed for the same deal — as long as it also included a no-trade clause (if he was going to take less to stay, he said he wanted to be sure he stayed). George’s side of the story is that the Clippers lowballed him for much of the time, then got to Leonard-level money at the end, but would not give him the no-trade clause. So he signed with Philly for four years, $211.6 million.

Some Clippers fans are not ready to forgive him for that.