PBT Podcast: NBA free agency and Damian Lillard trade breakdown

The NBA off-season has come fast and furious and it’s time to talk about the biggest moves so far — with the Damian Lillard and James Harden trades still hanging out there . Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports dive into all the biggest NBA offseason stories: The Boston Celtics trading away Marcus Smart and bringing in Kristaps Porzingis, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez coming back to Milwaukee, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks heading to Houston, plus much more. They then get into the possibilities of Damian Lillard getting traded to Miami and how that will drag out.

Not all the offseason moves have been great, which gets to Corey’s Jukebox and “Oof” by Inner Wave.

Finally, some lightning round to round out the summer: Could Chet Holmgren top Victor Wembanyama for Rookie of the Year? Is Anthony Edwards the face of the Timberwolves now (and what does that mean for Karl-Anthony Towns)? Which Los Angeles team made better off-season moves?

Then they end it on a fun note discussing their favorite summer BBQ foods.

