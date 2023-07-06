 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat
ATHLETICS GOTZIS HYPOMEETING SUNDAY
Spirited, candy-eating heptathlete Anna Hall has world title on mind and world record in sight
Grillo.jpg
Midwest Matchups: John Deere Classic Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbno1draftpick_230706.jpg
Who will be selected first in 2024 fantasy drafts?
nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_edge_btebengals_230705.jpg
Are Bengals overvalued in 2023 betting markets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat
ATHLETICS GOTZIS HYPOMEETING SUNDAY
Spirited, candy-eating heptathlete Anna Hall has world title on mind and world record in sight
Grillo.jpg
Midwest Matchups: John Deere Classic Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbno1draftpick_230706.jpg
Who will be selected first in 2024 fantasy drafts?
nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_edge_btebengals_230705.jpg
Are Bengals overvalued in 2023 betting markets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PBT Podcast: NBA free agency and Damian Lillard trade breakdown

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 6, 2023 07:27 AM

The NBA off-season has come fast and furious and it’s time to talk about the biggest moves so far — with the Damian Lillard and James Harden trades still hanging out there . Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports dive into all the biggest NBA offseason stories: The Boston Celtics trading away Marcus Smart and bringing in Kristaps Porzingis, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez coming back to Milwaukee, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks heading to Houston, plus much more. They then get into the possibilities of Damian Lillard getting traded to Miami and how that will drag out.

Not all the offseason moves have been great, which gets to Corey’s Jukebox and “Oof” by Inner Wave.

Finally, some lightning round to round out the summer: Could Chet Holmgren top Victor Wembanyama for Rookie of the Year? Is Anthony Edwards the face of the Timberwolves now (and what does that mean for Karl-Anthony Towns)? Which Los Angeles team made better off-season moves?

Then they end it on a fun note discussing their favorite summer BBQ foods.

You can watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC , subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app , check us out on Google Play , or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com .

Mentions
damian lillard.png Damian Lillard Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets James-Harden.jpg James Harden Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves