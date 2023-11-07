 Skip navigation
PBT Podcast: Talking Magic Johnson with author of new biography Roland Lazenby

  
Published November 6, 2023 07:32 PM
Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is synonymous with the five-time champion Showtime Lakers — the fast-break master with the no-look pass whose infectious smile belies one of the most competitive players ever to lace them up.

In his incredibly well-researched new biography on Earvin “Magic” Johnson, author Roland Lazenby dives into the complex personality of Magic, the guy who never forgot his roots and always seemed grounded, but to this day continues to compete with Michael Jordan on the financial front. Lazenby joins me to discuss how Magic and Larry Bird — along with David Stern — turned the NBA into a prime-time, must-watch show (setting the stage for Michael Jordan).

We also delve into Magic’s HIV announcement and how that was received domestically and internationally. We discuss his family and the influence of his mother and father on the man Magic would be, and how Magic the businessman made his billion dollars by focusing on building for underserved black communities in Los Angeles.

It’s a full discussion of one of the NBA’s greats with details not often discussed about the Magic man.

You can listen to the entire podcast below or wherever you find your podcasts, and you can find us among the entire NBC Sports family of podcasts.

