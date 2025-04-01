Pelicans officially shut down Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum for the season

Zion Williamson missed the last five Pelicans games with a low back bone contusion, while CJ McCollum missed the previous three with a right foot bone contusion. With the Pelicans out of any playoff chase, nobody expected them to return this season.

Monday night, the Pelicans made that official, announcing that the duo “will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to their respective injuries.” The 21-54 Pelicans have seven games remaining.

Zion only played in 30 games this season due to a hamstring strain and an assortment of other injuries, including the current lower back contusion. When he did play Zion looked like an All-NBA force, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists a game (and that came with a minutes restriction a lot of nights.

The big question is whether the Pelicans will make Zion available via trade this offseason. If they do, a number of teams will have interest in making the bet a new environment (and trainers) can unlock Zion’s health and potential.

McCollum played in 56 games this season, averaging 21.1 points per game and shooting 37.3% from 3. New Orleans is expected to see if there is a trade market for McCollum and his expiring $30.7 million contract for next season, but how much of a market there is for the 33-year-old guard at that price remains to be seen.