UNLV Introduces Dan Mullen
Dan Mullen, awed by UNLV facilities, says timing felt right to make return to coaching
NHL logo
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle Chase Sexton Julien Beaumer.JPG
What riders said after Seattle Supercross: ‘It was mano-a-mano with Chase and me at the end’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pelicans officially shut down Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum for the season

  
Published March 31, 2025 08:05 PM

Zion Williamson missed the last five Pelicans games with a low back bone contusion, while CJ McCollum missed the previous three with a right foot bone contusion. With the Pelicans out of any playoff chase, nobody expected them to return this season.

Monday night, the Pelicans made that official, announcing that the duo “will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to their respective injuries.” The 21-54 Pelicans have seven games remaining.

Zion only played in 30 games this season due to a hamstring strain and an assortment of other injuries, including the current lower back contusion. When he did play Zion looked like an All-NBA force, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists a game (and that came with a minutes restriction a lot of nights.

The big question is whether the Pelicans will make Zion available via trade this offseason. If they do, a number of teams will have interest in making the bet a new environment (and trainers) can unlock Zion’s health and potential.

McCollum played in 56 games this season, averaging 21.1 points per game and shooting 37.3% from 3. New Orleans is expected to see if there is a trade market for McCollum and his expiring $30.7 million contract for next season, but how much of a market there is for the 33-year-old guard at that price remains to be seen.

