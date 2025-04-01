 Skip navigation
Philadelphia hopes to re-sign Quentin Grimes, if they can afford to

  
Published April 1, 2025 05:58 PM

You have to look hard for bright spots in this Philadelphia 76ers season, but Quentin Grimes is one of them. Since being traded to Philadelphia from Dallas as part of the Caleb Martin deal, Grimes has averaged 21.8 points a game while shooting 39.2% from 3, plus adding 5 rebounds and 4 assists a night.

Grimes is a restricted free agent this offseason and the 76ers hope to re-sign him, reports Marc Stein in his weekly newsletter.

The challenge is how much Grimes could make and if Philadelphia can afford it.

Grimes’ market is tough to predict. Keith Smith at Spotac projects a four-year, $100 million contract, while I think that sounds high, something close to $20 million a season is a fair bet on the potential of the 24-year-old who has shown he is more than a 3&D guy. That said, only Brooklyn has the cap space to max Grimes out, and that’s not the direction the Nets are looking, and it’s hard to see another team coming in with an offer that Philadelphia would not match.

That said, the 76ers have their own challenges. Philadelphia is on the hook for $149.1 million next season for just their big three of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, plus Jared McCain. That leaves the Sixers about $5 million below the salary cap number with at least 10 roster spots to fill. The real numbers to watch are the luxury-tax line (an estimated $187.9 million) and the second tax apron ($207.8 million).

Things add up quickly. The 76ers have tanked of late in hopes of retaining their first-round draft pick (they owe it to Oklahoma City, top-six protected). If Philly lands in the top six, that rookie will cost at least $8 million and up to as much as $13 million next season. Also, Grimes is not the only player the 76ers want to bring back. There is Kelly Oubre, who is expected to opt out of his $8.4 million and become a free agent, as well as unrestricted free agent Guerschon Yabusele.

The reality: Philly is likely only going to be able to bring back two of Grimes, Oubre, and Yabusele. Maybe things shake out differently, but with a top-heavy roster, it will be difficult for Daryl Morey to fill out the roster with quality players and stay below the aprons.

Whatever the 76ers choose, expect some team to step up and pay Grimes this season. The trade from Dallas to Philly could not have worked out much better for him.

