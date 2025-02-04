 Skip navigation
Philadelphia trades Cody Martin to Dallas for Quentin Grimes, second-round pick.

  
Published February 4, 2025 04:10 PM

Dallas made the trade for Anthony Davissending Luka Doncic out the door to the Lakers — because GM Nico Harrison believed it was a win-now move. With AD in the paint and Kyrie Irving running the point, Harrison sees a contender, if the right players are around them.

Which is why the Mavericks have added wing depth, reportedly trading for Cody Martin from the 76ers, sending Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick back to Philadelphia, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. The pick involved in this trade is Philly’s own, which had ended up in Dallas through a series of moves.

This trade has a weird vibe because Dallas is in Philadelphia to play the 76ers tonight (the players aren’t expected to suit up for their new teams tonight).

Martin, 29, has been limited this season due to injuries, including being out the last six games due to a hip injury, although he is reportedly nearing a return. Martin fits with the defense-first mantra Harrison has been preaching in recent days, he is a plus defender on the wing who averages 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. While his numbers are below what the 76ers hoped for him — as are the numbers for everyone not named Tyrese Maxey on that roster — he still can plug right into the Dallas’ rotation and help a team dreaming of things clicking for a deep playoff run.

Martin makes a very reasonable $8.1 million this season and has a non-guaranteed $8.6 million on the books for
next season.

Grimes brings needed shooting to Philadelphia — he is averaging 10.2 points a game shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc, and he is an especially dangerous shooter off the bounce. He’s also younger, 24, and will be a restricted free agent this summer, so the 76ers have the power to re-sign him.

Dallas does move back above the luxury tax line due to this trade (it had just gotten below the line in the Doncic trade, so it could go back below with another deal).

