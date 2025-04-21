 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon: Sharon Lokedi, John Korir win in historic times; Conner Mantz scares U.S. record
129th Boston Marathon
2025 Boston Marathon results
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting 2025 NCAA D-I men’s golf regional fields

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lacvden_250421.jpg
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
nbc_roto_memvokc_250421.jpg
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies
nbc_roto_detvnyk_250421.jpg
Best player props for Pistons-Knicks Game 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Presumptive No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg makes it official, declares for 2025 NBA Draft

  
Published April 21, 2025 11:40 AM

As the No. 1 pick on everybody’s draft board, this has long been expected, and on Monday morning he made it official:

Cooper Flagg is entering the 2025 NBA Draft. He made the announcement in an Instagram post.

Flagg entered the college season as the top prospect on most draft boards and only solidified that standing with a season where he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, all while playing high-level defense. He won the Naismith National Player of the Year award and the Wooden Award, plus was voted the National Player of the Year by the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches and U.S. Basketball Writers Association. He became the first freshman in NCAA history to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, leading Duke to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Heading into the season, NBA scouts questioned how good he would be at creating his own shot — he has answered that emphatically.

Flagg admitted he thought about returning to Duke during the season, even telling The Athletic,” S***, I want to come back next year.” However, for a future No. 1 pick, the injury risk and the money left on the table — it could cost him as much as $75 million over the course of his NBA career — made choosing the NBA draft the only option.

There are a lot of teams heading into next month’s NBA Draft Lottery now hoping for the ping pong balls to bounce their way so they can land a franchise cornerstone player in Flagg.

