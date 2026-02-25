Thunder vs. Pistons predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 25

Tonight’s clash in Motown is a heavyweight showdown and potential preview of the NBA Finals as the top teams in the Western and Eastern Conferences collide. For the first time this season, the Thunder of Oklahoma City (45-14) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (42-14).

The Thunder are currently on a three-game winning streak and have dominated the Western Conference with the league’s best net rating (+11.7), though they are playing the second half of a back-to-back following a 116-107 win in Toronto last night.

The injury report is the central storyline for OKC, as they are expected to be without MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.8 PPG) and scoring threat Jalen Williams (hamstring). In their absence, rookie sensation Cason Wallace has stepped up, including a career-high 27-point performance last night against the Raptors. Meanwhile, the Pistons are looking to bounce back from a 114-103 loss to the Spurs Monday night that snapped their five-game winning streak. Detroit is led by All-Star and MVP contender Cade Cunningham, who is averaging nearly a double-double with 25.3 points and 9.8 assists per game. If Cunningham is serious about his MVP candidacy, he must be better than he was earlier this week against the Spurs (16 points on 19.2% FG).

This game features the two most elite defenses in the league; OKC ranks first in defensive rating, while Detroit sits right behind them in second. The Pistons opened as 5.5-point favorites, but the line has jumped to Detroit -7.5, largely due to the combination of OKC’s injuries and this being Game 2 of a back-to-back.

These teams will meet one more time during the regular season, March 30 in Oklahoma City.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder vs. Pistons

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: Thunder at Pistons

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-290), Detroit Pistons (+235)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-290), Detroit Pistons (+235) Spread: Pistons -7.5

Pistons -7.5 Total: 220.5 points

This game opened Pistons -5.5 with the Total set at 217.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder at Pistons

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Cason Wallace

SG Luguentz Dort

SF Isaiah Joe

PF Chet Holmgren

C Isaiah Hartenstein

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Ausar Thompson

SF Tobias Harris

PF Duncan Robinson

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Thunder vs. Pistons

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(abdomen) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(abdomen) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart (suspended) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder at Pistons

The Pistons are 21-7 at home this season

The Thunder are 21-7 on the road this season

The Pistons are 31-24-1 ATS this season / 14-14 at home

The Thunder are 30-28-1 ATS this season / 15-12-1 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 32 of the Thunder’s 59 games this season (32-27)

The OVER has cashed in 24 of the Pistons’ 56 games this season (24-32)

Cade Cunningham was just 5-26 from the field and finished with only 16 points in Monday’s loss to San Antonio

was just 5-26 from the field and finished with only 16 points in Monday’s loss to San Antonio Duncan Robinson has made at least 3, 3-pointers in each of his last 3 games (11-27)

has made at least 3, 3-pointers in each of his last 3 games (11-27) Chet Holmgren scored just 7 points in 30 minutes in last night’s win at Toronto

scored just 7 points in 30 minutes in last night’s win at Toronto Jared McCain has grabbed at least 3 rebounds in every game since being acquired by OKC

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Thunder and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder +7.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder +7.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 219.5

