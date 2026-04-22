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NBA Playoff Highlights

Projected top-10 pick Darius Acuff declares for NBA Draft

  
Published April 22, 2026 05:39 PM

Allen Iverson said Darius Acuff reminds him of him. Praise does not come much higher than that.

Acuff, the freshman guard out of Arkansas, told Malika Andrews on ESPN that he will declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

This announcement was not a surprise, Acuff is expected to be a top-10 pick in this June’s draft. In most mock drafts, he is projected as either the No. 5 or No. 6 pick, near the top of a group of point guards expected to be taken between fifth and eighth.

Acuff led the SEC, averaging 23.5 points per game, shooting 44% from 3-point range, while dishing out 6.4 assists per game. He is a high-motor player with a good shot and a high basketball IQ — qualities that will have coaches enamored with him. Acuff has shown he can play on or off the ball, but maybe his greatest asset is his ability to be a great floor general who can also get a team a bucket.

That said, scouts and front offices have some concerns. Acuff is listed at 6'3", but many scouts expect him to measure shorter at the NBA Draft Combine (he measured 6'1" barefoot at the 2023 Nike Elite 100). He also is likely the worst defender to be taken in the lottery in this draft. The recent history in the NBA of smaller guards who don’t defend well is not good.

Acuff’s dynamic offensive game may cover over those concerns, he’s a player with All-Star potential. Which is why he is wisely entering the draft — he’s ready, and it’s the smart financial move.

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