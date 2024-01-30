 Skip navigation
Rajon Rondo arrested on misdemeanor marijuana, gun charges in Indiana

  
Published January 30, 2024 01:05 AM
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time NBA champion and University of Kentucky basketball legend Rajon Rondo was arrested in Indiana on a series of misdemeanors, including marijuana and gun charges, according to Indiana police.

Rondo was arrested in Jackson County, Indiana, a story was broken by WDRB in Louisville which also spoke with Indiana State Police.

Former University of Kentucky basketball and NBA star Rajon Rondo was arrested Sunday in Indiana for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, according to court records and a spokesman for Indiana State Police.

Rondo was stopped for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Indiana, Sunday afternoon and a trooper smelled marijuana, leading to a search that found a gun, a “personal use” amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, ISP spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said Monday night. Rondo, 37, was not supposed to have a firearm because he had a no-contact order taken out against him in court. The charges are all misdemeanors.

Rondo posted bail that night and was out of jail.

Rondo was raised and played his high school ball in Louisville before going on to play his college ball at the University of Kentucky, reaching the Elite Eight in 2005, then went on to play 16 NBA seasons winning two titles (2008 Celtics, 2020 Lakers) and being a four-time All-Star as well as a three-time league assist leader. He has been out of the NBA for the past two seasons.

Rondo having a gun was a violation because of a protective order that was part of a court settlement with a Louisville area woman who said Rondo had threatened her and her children and had a gun with him during a fight in 2022. While that case was settled, she filed for another protective order last year that was still in effect.

