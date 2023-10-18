 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Harden has not been around 76ers, practiced since Sunday,

  
Published October 18, 2023 12:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers Open Scrimmage

WILMINGTON, DE - OCTOBER 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers during an open scrimmage on October 14, 2023 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden said he would never be part of a Daryl Morey organization again, and when push came to shove he is putting those words into action.

Harden has not been around the 76ers since Sunday when he skipped a shootaround, and he was not at the team’s practice on Wednesday, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 76ers open their season in eight days, on Oct. 26, against the Bucks in Milwaukee. It seems highly unlikely that Harden will play in that game.

Harden not being around the 76ers changes nothing. It does not put more pressure on the 76ers, who have tried hard to trade him, but have been prepared to go into the season without him and bank on a big Tyrese Maxey season. It certainly does not put more pressure on the Clippers to up their offer. League sources continue to tell NBC Sports that, while the sides may be talking, there is no real traction toward a deal.

Harden has been one of the biggest NBA stories of the summer, but for anyone who spent their summer on a beach without their phone or just wants a quick recap, this is how we got here. Back in July, Harden demanded a trade from Philadelphia (primarily due to not getting the contract extension he wanted and expected), and he asked to go to the Los Angeles Clippers. Philly decision maker Daryl Morey did his due diligence and tried to trade Harden — including to the Clippers — but found little market for the 34-year-old guard forcing his way off his third team in four years, and about to become a free agent. Morey wants enough assets back in a trade — including multiple first-round picks and quality players — to flip into another All-Star, someone who can play next to Joel Embiid and keep the 76ers contenders. The Clippers are the only real suitor for Harden but are not offering anywhere near that (one first-round pick, one pick swap, and expiring matching salary).

One more wrinkle to watch: The NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement says if a player in the final year of his contract — which Harden is — withholds services for 30 days, they can lose their free agent status and can’t negotiate with another team in the offseason without the permission of the contract holder (the 76ers).

Harden may feel better being away from the team, but this continues to look like a situation that drags out into the season and will only get messier.

