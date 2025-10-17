Report: ‘Looks good’ for Joel Embiid to play in 76ers season opener against Celtics

Joel Embiid has not stepped on an NBA court since his left knee surgery last April, after knee issues limited him to just 19 games last season.

That could change Friday night — and it seems increasingly likely to change next Wednesday, when the 76ers tip off their season. Joel Embiid could play Friday night in the 76ers’ final exhibition game against Minnesota, with coach Nick Nurse saying there was a “slim chance,” and insider Chris Haynes said on NBA TV he “might” make his preseason debut in the game.

Embiid playing in the season opener next Wednesday, Oct. 22, against Boston seems more likely. From ESPN’s Shams Charania on NBA Today:

“The Sixers are hopeful that Joel Embiid can play in Friday’s preseason finale and opening night next week in Boston.”

Haynes on NBA TV said that Embiid is “looking good in practice” and “turning the corner,” then added:

“It does look good for him making the season opener but, when he does return, I am told that he will be on a tight schedule. So just when he returns doesn’t mean he’s going to be an everyday available player. They’re going to be very cautious throughout the rest of the regular season with him.”

This likely means a minutes limit for him, no back-to-backs, and he will get other days off. Still, any Embiid is better than no Embiid for the Sixers. Last season, when he did get on the court, he averaged 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds a game on 44% shooting. These numbers are well below his career averages, but his presence and domination in the paint — on both ends of the court — make the 76ers a complete team. If Philadelphia is going to be a team that can threaten Cleveland and New York at the top of the East — like it believes it could and should be — it’s going to need a fully functioning Embiid by the end of the season, as well as the rest of the roster to stay healthy. This is at least a step in that direction.

When asked if Paul George — who played some 5-on-5 this week — would be ready for opening night, Nurse succinctly said, “No.” However, he may not be that far behind. Also, Jared McCain remains out with a torn thumb ligament.

Philadelphia looks like it’s about to get Embiid back on the court — in whatever limited minutes — and that is a huge plus.