 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Final Round
How Jeffrey Kang, once nation’s best junior, overcame driver yips to earn long-awaited PGA Tour card
nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
With enormous stakes and uncertain future, Notre Dame and USC prepare to renew storied rivalry
Indiana v Oregon
How to watch Michigan State vs No. 3 Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_dps_jeromebettis_251017.jpg
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Final Round
How Jeffrey Kang, once nation’s best junior, overcame driver yips to earn long-awaited PGA Tour card
nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
With enormous stakes and uncertain future, Notre Dame and USC prepare to renew storied rivalry
Indiana v Oregon
How to watch Michigan State vs No. 3 Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_dps_jeromebettis_251017.jpg
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Report: ‘Looks good’ for Joel Embiid to play in 76ers season opener against Celtics

  
Published October 17, 2025 10:29 AM

Joel Embiid has not stepped on an NBA court since his left knee surgery last April, after knee issues limited him to just 19 games last season.

That could change Friday night — and it seems increasingly likely to change next Wednesday, when the 76ers tip off their season. Joel Embiid could play Friday night in the 76ers’ final exhibition game against Minnesota, with coach Nick Nurse saying there was a “slim chance,” and insider Chris Haynes said on NBA TV he “might” make his preseason debut in the game.

Embiid playing in the season opener next Wednesday, Oct. 22, against Boston seems more likely. From ESPN’s Shams Charania on NBA Today:

“The Sixers are hopeful that Joel Embiid can play in Friday’s preseason finale and opening night next week in Boston.”

Haynes on NBA TV said that Embiid is “looking good in practice” and “turning the corner,” then added:

“It does look good for him making the season opener but, when he does return, I am told that he will be on a tight schedule. So just when he returns doesn’t mean he’s going to be an everyday available player. They’re going to be very cautious throughout the rest of the regular season with him.”

This likely means a minutes limit for him, no back-to-backs, and he will get other days off. Still, any Embiid is better than no Embiid for the Sixers. Last season, when he did get on the court, he averaged 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds a game on 44% shooting. These numbers are well below his career averages, but his presence and domination in the paint — on both ends of the court — make the 76ers a complete team. If Philadelphia is going to be a team that can threaten Cleveland and New York at the top of the East — like it believes it could and should be — it’s going to need a fully functioning Embiid by the end of the season, as well as the rest of the roster to stay healthy. This is at least a step in that direction.

When asked if Paul George — who played some 5-on-5 this week — would be ready for opening night, Nurse succinctly said, “No.” However, he may not be that far behind. Also, Jared McCain remains out with a torn thumb ligament.

Philadelphia looks like it’s about to get Embiid back on the court — in whatever limited minutes — and that is a huge plus.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Paul George.png Paul George Jared-McCain.jpg Jared McCain