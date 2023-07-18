Reports: Harden’s relationship with 76ers ‘severed,’ Sixers believe Embiid wants to retire in Philly

For a situation where there is no movement on the actual trade front and things remain at a stalemate (and likely stay there until much closer to training camp), there is a lot of posturing between James Harden and the 76ers.

That starts with a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic that the once-strong relationship between All-Star James Harden and 76ers decision-maker Daryl Morey has gone sour over this situation.

“The relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey is essentially severed, it’s essentially fractured throughout this process.”



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on James Harden. pic.twitter.com/aMhSJ9gDqS — The Rally (@TheRally) July 17, 2023

This saga started a year ago when Harden opted out of a $47.4 million contract with the 76ers, giving them the cap space to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House (and trade for DeAnthony Melton). Then Harden re-signed in Philly for “what was left” of the 76ers’ space under the hard cap, $33 million. However, Harden apparently thought — as did many around the league — that it was a “wink wink” deal with Morey and he would get a big payday this summer.

He did not. A frustrated Harden opted into the $35.6 million he is owed for next season and has requested a trade out of Philadelphia — and that request still stands. Harden’s goal is to land with the Los Angeles Clippers, maybe because he believes Steve Ballmer will pay him. Morey and the Sixers reported asking price for Harden is ridiculously high and the Clippers don’t have a trade package that is all that interesting even if Morey did want to make a deal. Hence the stalemate as other teams are not stepping up.

Speculation has grown the 76ers goal is to drag out this process and ideally bring Harden into training camp, with Embiid adding he hopes Harden’s mindset could be changed.

The report from Charania seems like posturing to counter that narrative — Harden does not have a good relationship with Morey and the front office. Then add in this report from Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice.

Harden and his representation may not hold ill will toward his teammates, but there’s still a rift between him/them and management, and there is a growing expectation that rift could lead to an even uglier battle, sources said.

“Uglier” as in “bring me to training camp and it will not be pretty.” Harden has been disruptive to other teams when he tried to force himself out of town. Morey and the 76ers may not want to count on things being different.

As for Embiid, he sent his own shot across the bow of the Philadelphia front office during a recent interview: “I just want to win a championship... I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else.”

That read as a clear message to the 76ers’ front office to make sure this team stays a contender and nothing more, something a lot of superstars tell the front office. Of course, some online just ran with it and started coming up with Embiid trade scenarios. Don’t. Embiid has not asked to be traded and Philadelphia is not looking to trade him (Embiid has three years plus a player option left on his max contract). All of that led to this note from Sam Amick at The Athletic.

As for the question of whether Embiid might be trying to leave Philly anytime soon, a high-ranking Sixers source told The Athletic that Embiid or his representatives have not shared any such message with the team. In fact, the organization’s belief remains that Embiid would love to go the way of Dirk Nowitzki or Kobe Bryant and stay with one team for his entire career.

Embiid has professed his love for Philadelphia and is only going to ask out if the Harden trade goes sideways and starts a cascade where in a year or two Embiid can’t see a path to the 76ers contending. But that is true of other superstars, such as Luka Dončić in Dallas or Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. When you have a top-five talent on your team, the clock is always ticking.

Both the Harden and Damian Lillard trade situations may pick up steam again in September, closer to the start of training camp (like the Donovan Mitchell trade a year ago). Until then, it’s all posturing.