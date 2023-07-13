Morey’s reported asking price in Harden trade suggests he doesn’t want a deal

Nothing is changing.

Yet, we keep updating everyone on the lack of change. From league sources NBC Sports has spoken with through daily reports from various, well-connected NBA news breakers, there is no movement on the James Harden or Damian Lillard trade fronts. Today’s update comes from The Athletic’s Sam Amick, who had a new tidbit of info and a good roundup of where things stand for Harden and the 76ers.

...rival executives with whom I spoke at summer league were universally convinced that the Sixers are now attempting to keep Harden. Discontent be damned. The sluggish trade talks between the Sixers and Clippers about Harden would seem to support this stance. Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon.

We know Morey is willing to let things get uncomfortable and play the long game — that’s how he got Harden in the first place. He waited out an awkward Ben Simmons situation with the former All-Star away from the team until the deal he wanted fell into place. On the other hand, we also know Harden can make things more uncomfortable for the team he doesn’t want to be with. Things could get dramatic, but it wouldn’t play out until training camp in September.

Lillard still wants to go to Miami, Portland’s front office still doesn’t like Miami’s offer, and Blazers GM Joe Cronin spent Summer League seeing what the rest of the market for Lillard looked like, Amick said. Well, he was checking the market when Cronin wasn’t saying he would wait “months and months” to get a deal done. The market for Lillard is not nearly as strong as Portland hoped, although Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports suggested Utah could take on Tyler Herro (who the Trail Blazers do not want) for another first-round pick and they could be the facilitator to get the deal done. However, right now the talks are not close.

It looks like all of this will drag out closer to training camp at the least, if not into the season itself. There will continue to be updates, just don’t expect movement for a while.