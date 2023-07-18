 Skip navigation
Richard Childress Racing adds Supercars championship contender at Indianapolis
Richard Childress Racing adds Supercars championship contender at Indianapolis
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Summer League Superlatives
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • +1 More
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Long: New Hampshire win memorable for Martin Truex Jr.

Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
USWNT's form heading into 2023 World Cup
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rockets Cam Whitmore named NBA Summer League MVP

  • By
  Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 17, 2023 10:05 PM
2023 NBA Summer League - Detroit Pistons v Houston Rockets

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Cam Whitmore #7 of the Houston Rockets stands on the court during a break in the first half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game against the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Whatever red flags sent Cam Whitmore tumbling down draft boards from high lottery to the Rockets scooping him up at 20, maybe they should have been beige flags.

Whitmore averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and three steals a night across five games in the Las Vegas Summer League, enough to earn him MVP honors.

“He has a real, real unique game, plays really hard,” said fellow Rocket Jabari Smith Jr. “He’s young, he’s just real explosive. So I just tried to tell him to keep it simple and let the game come to him.”

Smith only played two games in Las Vegas, but was so impressive in those outings he joined Whitmore on the All Summer League Teams

FIRST TEAM

Keyonte George, Jazz (Backcourt)
Sam Merrill, Cavaliers (Backcourt)
Orlando Robinson, Heat (Frontcourt)
Hunter Tyson, Nuggets (Frontcourt)
Cam Whitmore, Rockets (Frontcourt)

Second Team

Max Christie, Lakers (Backcourt)
Javon Freeman-Liberty, Bulls (Backcourt)
Xavier Moon, Clippers (Backcourt)
Emoni Bates, Cavaliers (Frontcourt)
Jabari Smith, Rockets (Frontcourt)
Jalen Wilson, Nets (Frontcourt)

(Christie and Moon were tied in the number of votes, leading to three backcourt players and six players on the second team.)

Houston Rockets Cam Whitmore Jabari Smith Jr.