Rockets Cam Whitmore named NBA Summer League MVP

Whatever red flags sent Cam Whitmore tumbling down draft boards from high lottery to the Rockets scooping him up at 20, maybe they should have been beige flags.

Whitmore averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and three steals a night across five games in the Las Vegas Summer League, enough to earn him MVP honors.

The NBA 2K24 Summer League Most Valuable Player:@HoustonRockets forward Cam Whitmore 🏆



Whitmore and the Rockets conclude their Summer League run tonight when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the championship game at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wxLUbBmh1f — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 17, 2023

“He has a real, real unique game, plays really hard,” said fellow Rocket Jabari Smith Jr. “He’s young, he’s just real explosive. So I just tried to tell him to keep it simple and let the game come to him.”

Smith only played two games in Las Vegas, but was so impressive in those outings he joined Whitmore on the All Summer League Teams

FIRST TEAM

Keyonte George, Jazz (Backcourt)

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers (Backcourt)

Orlando Robinson, Heat (Frontcourt)

Hunter Tyson, Nuggets (Frontcourt)

Cam Whitmore, Rockets (Frontcourt)

Second Team

Max Christie, Lakers (Backcourt)

Javon Freeman-Liberty, Bulls (Backcourt)

Xavier Moon, Clippers (Backcourt)

Emoni Bates, Cavaliers (Frontcourt)

Jabari Smith, Rockets (Frontcourt)

Jalen Wilson, Nets (Frontcourt)

(Christie and Moon were tied in the number of votes, leading to three backcourt players and six players on the second team.)