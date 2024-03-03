 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Play to resume at 4:20 p.m. ET in Cognizant Classic
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Caitlin Clark passes ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich to break the NCAA DI scoring record

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_caitlinclarkrecord_240303.jpg
Clark passes Maravich as NCAA scoring leader
oly_at_indoorworlds_coeintv.jpg
Coe talks long jump rule changes, T&F’s prestige
nbc_golf_skinnsintv_240303.jpg
Skinns wrestling with putter at Cognizant Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Play to resume at 4:20 p.m. ET in Cognizant Classic
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Caitlin Clark passes ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich to break the NCAA DI scoring record

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_caitlinclarkrecord_240303.jpg
Clark passes Maravich as NCAA scoring leader
oly_at_indoorworlds_coeintv.jpg
Coe talks long jump rule changes, T&F’s prestige
nbc_golf_skinnsintv_240303.jpg
Skinns wrestling with putter at Cognizant Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rockets’ Tari Eason to undergo leg surgery, is out for rest of season

  
Published March 3, 2024 02:58 PM
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 27: Tari Eason #17 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center on December 27, 2023 in Houston, Texas. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tari Eason’s bad luck with injuries started in the preseason, when Pacers center Jalen Smith crashed into his leg. Eason has played in just 22 games this season and none since New Year’s Day.

Now comes news that Eason’s season will come to an end as he is to undergo surgery on his left leg, via Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. Here is what coach Ime Udoka said.

“He had obviously been going through some things through the year and had a benign growth on the shin bone, the tibia I think,” Udoka said. “Took that blow early in the season. Flared up. He played through it with some pain. Never had a chance of fracturing. It was a pain tolerance thing. Once the pain got too high, he shut it down.

“We thought rest and rehab, he could get over it that way, but every time he ramped up, the pain came right back. After seeing all the specialists and decision makers, came to the decision that it’s best to have surgery Monday. He’ll be ready for the start of the season. A little bone graft put in there and he’ll be ready in four months.”

Eason had an impressive rookie season — 9.3 points and six rebounds a night showing real defensive potential, plus he played in all 82 games — and was expected to be a regular part of the Rockets rotation this season, but could never get on track due to the injuries. In the limited minutes he did play, the Rockets’ defense was 9.3 points per 100 possessions better.

If he returns healthy next season, it can be a big part of the Rockets taking a step forward off this season.

Mentions
Tari Eason (1).png Tari Eason Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets