Rockets’ Tari Eason to undergo leg surgery, is out for rest of season

Tari Eason’s bad luck with injuries started in the preseason, when Pacers center Jalen Smith crashed into his leg. Eason has played in just 22 games this season and none since New Year’s Day.

Now comes news that Eason’s season will come to an end as he is to undergo surgery on his left leg, via Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. Here is what coach Ime Udoka said.

“He had obviously been going through some things through the year and had a benign growth on the shin bone, the tibia I think,” Udoka said. “Took that blow early in the season. Flared up. He played through it with some pain. Never had a chance of fracturing. It was a pain tolerance thing. Once the pain got too high, he shut it down.

“We thought rest and rehab, he could get over it that way, but every time he ramped up, the pain came right back. After seeing all the specialists and decision makers, came to the decision that it’s best to have surgery Monday. He’ll be ready for the start of the season. A little bone graft put in there and he’ll be ready in four months.”

Eason had an impressive rookie season — 9.3 points and six rebounds a night showing real defensive potential, plus he played in all 82 games — and was expected to be a regular part of the Rockets rotation this season, but could never get on track due to the injuries. In the limited minutes he did play, the Rockets’ defense was 9.3 points per 100 possessions better.

If he returns healthy next season, it can be a big part of the Rockets taking a step forward off this season.