Roundup of contract extensions, roster cuts: Josh Green, Jaden McDaniels get new deals

While Giannis Antetokounmpo was grabbing headlines with his decision to re-up in Milwaukee, there has been a flurry of other contract activity around the NBA on Monday.

The NBA season tips off on Tuesday, making Monday the final day for extensions on rookie contracts and final roster cut downs for the handful of teams who still needed to get down to 15 players. It led to a wild day with plenty of moves. Here are the highlights.

• Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels agree to five-year, $131 million contract extension. Jaden McDaniels is going to be part of the future in Minnesota next to Anthony Edwards, agreeing to a contract extension. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story (he listed the deal as worth $136 million, but the last $5 million is in unlikely incentives). McDaniels is an elite perimeter defender whose offense has improved each year, and last season he averaged 12.1 points a game with a 61.1% true shooting percentage. McDaniels should send the Spurs Devin Vassell a high-end thank you basket because the five-year, $146 million contract he signed blew up the market and made McDaniels more money.

With this extension kicking in next season, at the same time both Edwards’ and Karl-Anthony Towns’ max extensions begin, things are about to get very expensive in Minnesota. It seems highly likely some big name — and big contract — will likely be on the move (most of the league has its eyes on Towns).

• Mavericks, Josh Green agree to three-year, $41 million extension. Mark Cuban has said he sees Josh Green as part of the Mavericks core, and they will now pay to keep him in house.

The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with guard Josh Green.



Last year, he posted career-high averages of 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 25.7 minutes. Green also shot a career-high 53.7% from the field and a career-best 40.2% from three. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 23, 2023

Green is a 3&D wing who can be dynamic in transition, hits the corner 3 and is a solid defender — all things that should fit well next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. If he continues to grow into his potential this could be a steal of a contract for Dallas.

• Pacers, Aaron Nesmith agree to three-year, $33M extension. This was a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and later confirmed by the team. Nesmith averaged 10.1 points a game last season as a starting forward in Indiana. This locks up another part of a promising young core in Indiana, one that could make a leap this season.

• Cole Anthony signs three-year, $39 million extension. There’s a crowded backcourt in Orlando — Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Jett Howard — but Cole Anthony is the guy Orlando wanted to keep, and they locked him up.

Anthony started to find a groove last season as a sixth man in Orlando, while his counting stats slipped his efficiency went up. He averaged 13 points a game hitting 36.4% from 3.

• Hawks lock down Onyeka Okongwu with four-year, $62 million contract. Atlanta really likes Okongwu as a backup to Clint Capela, and see him as more than maybe a backup down the line. Rather than let him go to restricted free agency next summer, the Hawks reached a deal to extend Okongwu, who averaged 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds a game last season.

• Players who did not get a rookie extension. Some name players will hit restricted free agency next summer: the Pistons’ James Wiseman (the former No. 2 pick of the Warriors), the Knicks Sixth Man of the Year candidate Immanuel Quickley, former Knick now Pacer Obi Toppin, the Hawks’ Saddiq Bey, and the Bulls’ Patrick Williams.

• The Wizards waived veteran forward Taj Gibson.

• The 76ers waived Montrezl Harrell, who tore his ACL and meniscus before training camp. Harrell was a guaranteed contract and will make $2.89 million this season, plus the 76ers will continue to assist with his rehab from the injury.