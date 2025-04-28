Rumors will fly, but Trae Young reportedly likely returns to Hawks next season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
MLB Power Rankings: The Mets climb to the No. 1 spot, Tigers and Mariners surging
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: What could go wrong, did go wrong
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four
PGA Tour season earnings: Guess how much money Andrew Novak has made through the Zurich

Top Clips

nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250428.jpg
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
nbc_ffhh_41to50rookies_250428.jpg
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
MLB Power Rankings: The Mets climb to the No. 1 spot, Tigers and Mariners surging
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: What could go wrong, did go wrong
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four
PGA Tour season earnings: Guess how much money Andrew Novak has made through the Zurich

Top Clips

nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250428.jpg
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
nbc_ffhh_41to50rookies_250428.jpg
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rumors will fly, but Trae Young reportedly likely returns to Hawks next season

  
Published April 28, 2025 02:03 PM

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks’ season came to a disappointingly early end when the No. 8 seed dropped Play-In Tournament games to the Magic and Heat, leaving Atlanta out of the playoffs entirely. Atlanta’s ownership reacted to that disappointment by firing GM Landry Fields and starting the search for a new head of basketball operations.

That change at the top will lead to a lot of speculation about Atlanta looking to move on from Young this summer, potentially trading him and pivoting to a retooling strategy around Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels, and others.

Don’t bet on it. While it’s possible, multiple reports suggest the Hawks will bring Young back next season. Whether they work out a contract extension with him this offseason is another question. Here is what Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote at The Stein Line:

“Talk of potential Young trades has undeniably faded after his generally strong 2024-25 season and return to All-Star status. Which is in sharp contrast to the past few seasons that ended with no shortage of ‘Trae Trade Talk’...

“Hawks personnel have likewise spoken often this season about Young’s growth as a leader to the team’s young wing men.”

The reality is that even if the new lead executive in Atlanta wants to trade Young, his trade value around the league is not high, or at least not high enough to get the return the Hawks would seek. Young is perceived as a quality offensive player — he was an All-Star who averaged 24.2 points and 11.6 assists a game this season — but an inconsistent 3-point shooter and weak defender, and while he can raise the floor of a franchise, there is a ceiling on how good a team can be with him as its centerpiece. While some fans had tried to link him to San Antonio last summer, the Spurs made their move and traded for De’Aaron Fox.

Also, Young isn’t looking to move on. Here is what NBA insider Chris Haynes had to say about Young and his future.

“He said he knew there was going to be speculation once the Hawks went to a younger core... So he’s somebody who, again, just told me a week/a week and a half ago, that he’s down with the process. He wants to see this Atlanta Hawks squad turn the corner and he wants to be a pivotal part in that.”

The smart bet is that Young stays with the Hawks next season, but they won’t offer him an extension unless he’s willing to take a very team-friendly (and tradable) offer. Young would be a free agent in the summer of 2026.

However, it is all going to play out, nothing serious will happen until the Hawks hire their new head of basketball operations.

Mentions
ATL_Young_Trae.jpg Trae Young ATL_Daniels_Dyson.jpg Dyson Daniels ATL_Johnson_Jalen.jpg Jalen Johnson Zaccharie-Risacher.jpg Zaccharie Risacher Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks