Sixers’ VJ Edgecombe showing off hops against Knicks in Abu Dhabi

We saw it at Baylor. We saw the stats out of the NBA Draft Combine. We saw it at Summer League.

Now, the fans in Abu Dhabi are seeing it as the NBA has taken the preseason to the United Arab Emirates, with the Knicks and 76ers facing off. That means No. 3 overall pick from last June, VJ Edgecombe, is there and putting on a show. Like this dunk.

Or this block.

VJ Edgecombe got UP for this block 🚫



The No. 3 pick is showing out in Abu Dhabi! pic.twitter.com/Zi5scWEhNc — NBA (@NBA) October 4, 2025

Edgecombe is showing more to his game in the preseason than just pure athleticism, he has knocked down 3s and is showing off some passing skills as well.

It’s going to be an interesting season in Philly and part of that is watching what Edgecombe can do.