MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2025 season
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Three
Third round pushed to Sunday at Dunhill Links because of high winds; event reduced to 54 holes
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_251004.jpg
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_postgameandnextgame_251004.jpg
Reactions from Man United’s clinic v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251004.jpg
Saka’s penalty gives Arsenal 2-0 lead v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sixers’ VJ Edgecombe showing off hops against Knicks in Abu Dhabi

  
Published October 4, 2025 01:04 PM

We saw it at Baylor. We saw the stats out of the NBA Draft Combine. We saw it at Summer League.

Now, the fans in Abu Dhabi are seeing it as the NBA has taken the preseason to the United Arab Emirates, with the Knicks and 76ers facing off. That means No. 3 overall pick from last June, VJ Edgecombe, is there and putting on a show. Like this dunk.

Or this block.

Edgecombe is showing more to his game in the preseason than just pure athleticism, he has knocked down 3s and is showing off some passing skills as well.

It’s going to be an interesting season in Philly and part of that is watching what Edgecombe can do.

