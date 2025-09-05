Spurs No. 2 pick Dylan Harper undergoes surgery to repair torn ligament in left thumb

Dylan Harper’s NBA career is starting off with a speed bump.

The No. 2 pick in last June’s NBA draft underwent surgery Friday to repair a partial tear of the collateral ligament in his left thumb, the team announced. Recovery likely will keep Harper out for all of training camp and the start of the season — his return timeline likely will be around Halloween, according to the injury database of Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes.

Dylan Harper Injury Update: According to @ShamsCharania the rookie guard underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ligament in his thumb. This is most commonly the ulnar collateral ligament and average time lost following surgery is 54.3 days. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) September 5, 2025

The injury occurred during a workout on Wednesday.

Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, was a standout at Rutgers last season where the New Jersey native averaged 19.9 points a game. The Spurs took him with the No. 2 pick in the draft last June, just behind Cooper Flagg but ahead of VJ Edgecombe.

A groin injury kept Harper out at the start of NBA Summer League, but when he did get on the court, he impressed with his athleticism, which included some highlight plays — and not just on the offensive end.

NO. 2 PICK DYLAN HARPER GETS WAY UP FOR THE SWAT 😱 pic.twitter.com/flyqcYuqos — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2025

On offense in Las Vegas, Harper more than passed the eye test. He demonstrated impressive control of his pace, using it to get into the lane, and once there, he showed he could finish at the rim with either hand, plus he had a nice little floater. Harper averaged 16 points a game at Summer League, but shot just 35.7%. There is work to do.

That work will be on hold until late October as he recovers from surgery.

San Antonio will be fine in the backcourt until Harper returns, starting De’Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.