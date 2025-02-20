 Skip navigation
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Fallout: Spurs lose Victor Wembanyama for the season
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek stunned by teenager Mirra Andreeva in Dubai quarterfinals
Andrey Rublev
Andrey Rublev needs 8 match points to beat Alex De Minaur in Qatar Open quarterfinals

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Fallout: Spurs lose Victor Wembanyama for the season
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek stunned by teenager Mirra Andreeva in Dubai quarterfinals
Andrey Rublev
Andrey Rublev needs 8 match points to beat Alex De Minaur in Qatar Open quarterfinals

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama out for remainder of season with deep vein thrombosis in shoulder

  
Published February 20, 2025 01:16 PM

Victor Wembanyama — the Spurs’ All-Star center and face of the franchise in just his second season — is out for the remainder of the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the team announced.

Blood clotting is a serious issue that has to be treated before it causes more serious problems. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is more common in the legs (as happened with Chris Bosh, for example) and is more dangerous when impacting the lower body, still the concern is that a part of the clot can break away and travel to a patient’s lungs, where it can cause serious damage and, in a worst case scenario, death.

Ingram returned and is unaffected by the issue long term. Hopefully, that will be the case with Wembanyama.

Wembanyama was in the middle of an All-NBA season and was the clear frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year but he will not be eligible for postseason awards now (he has played in 46 games this season, missing the 65-game cutoff the league established for major awards). He is averaging 24.3 points and 11 rebounds a game, and leads the league in blocked shots at 3.8 a game, although that doesn’t begin to tell the full story of his defensive impact.

At 23-29, the Spurs are 12th in the West, 3.5 games out of the play-in. It now seems next to impossible that they will be able to climb into the postseason despite trading for De’Aaron Fox at the deadline. The Spurs control their own first-round pick this season, which currently would be 10th.

