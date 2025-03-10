Stephen Curry accepts assistant GM role at his alma mater Davidson

One might think Stephen Curry is too busy for another side hustle, what with leading the Golden State Warriors into the playoffs, plus having a media company and a whiskey brand going already.

However, Curry always has time for his alma mater, Davidson. Curry has accepted a role as an assistant general manager for the Wildcats’ basketball programs, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by Davidson.

Start spreading the news 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/GWieyzdPWp — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) March 10, 2025

“The Davidson experience is top notch,” Curry said in a statement. “My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience.”

Curry becomes the first active player in major U.S. sports to take on this role, although more likely will follow. Most famously, on the NBA front, former ESPN newsbreaker Adrian Wojnarowski left the media world to become the general manager of his alma mater, St. Bonaventure. Retired NFL quarterback Andrew Luck also became the general manager of his alma mater, Stanford.

Curry is taking on the advisory role and working with current general manager Austin Buntz. Maybe more importantly for the university’s hoops programs, Curry is partnering with other Davidson supporters Don, Matt and Erica Berman to “start an eight-figure fund to support the college’s men’s and women’s basketball teams,” the university announced.

As a sophomore at Davidson, Curry set the NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers and led the Wildcats to the elite eight of the NCAA Tournament. After being named conference player of the year twice, Curry entered the NBA draft, was taken No. 7 by the Golden State Warriors, and the rest is history.

