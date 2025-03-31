Suns’ Kevin Durant leaves game with rolled ankle, will not join team to start road trip on Tuesday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville won by Denny Hamlin
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke
Houston vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Fun Facts, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250331.jpg
Tush push ban reportedly gains some support
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville won by Denny Hamlin
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke
Houston vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Fun Facts, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250331.jpg
Tush push ban reportedly gains some support
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Suns’ Kevin Durant leaves game with rolled ankle, will not join team to start road trip on Tuesday

  
Published March 31, 2025 07:45 AM

A Phoenix Suns team desperately in need of wins could be without Kevin Durant for at least the start of a critical three-game road trip after Durant rolled his ankle on Sunday night against Houston.

The injury happened with 6:57 left in the third quarter, when the Suns were already down by 35. Durant drove the lane, stepped on Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr.'s foot, and went to the ground. Durant had to be helped off the court and did not return to the game.

There was no update on Durant’s status postgame, he is set to get an MRI on Monday, although it’s telling that he will stay in Phoenix when the Suns head out for Milwaukee for the start of a three-game road trip on Tuesday. The Suns have six games remaining, spread across the next two weeks — it is very possible Durant could miss the rest of this season.

The Suns went on to lose to the Rockets 148-109 and are now 1.5 games behind the Kings for the final play-in spot in the West. Phoenix has lost three in a row, two of those by 30+ points, and is trending in the wrong direction. If Durant is going to miss time, the Suns’ odds of making the postseason become very slim, and the question of whether to shut down Devin Booker and others for the season becomes very real.

Mentions
PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns