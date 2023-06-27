Suns, Mavericks reportedly were very close to Ayton trade around Draft

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Suns, Mavericks reportedly were very close to Ayton trade around Draft

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published June 27, 2023 12:27 PM
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 11: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks on after the second quarter in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on May 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

While the feeling has faded since the Draft , there had been an expectation the Suns would trade Deandre Ayton for depth to go around their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

They almost did, coming close to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, Marc Stein reported in his newsletter on Tuesday . What hung it up was... JaVale McGee? Apparently.

The proposed deal, sources tell The Stein Line, would have sent Ayton to Dallas for Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes and JaVale McGee — but the Suns balked at McGee’s inclusion.... It is not yet known if the talks can be resuscitated.

Stein later noted that this trade could only happen by expanding the Mavericks’ trade with the Kings to get Holmes into a three-team deal because league rules would prohibit Holmes from being flipped in another deal that quickly.

The bigger takeaway: This confirms there is no real market for Ayton.

Phoenix has been trying to flip the former No. 1 pick — taken two spots ahead of the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic — who averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds a game (with an inconsistent defensive presence) since the trade deadline, and especially in the run-up to the Draft. Other teams looked at Ayton’s production, then at the $102 million he is guaranteed over the next three years, and passed. Ayton is not a bad player, but teams think they can get 80% of his production at a fraction of the cost. Dallas was one of the few teams willing to roll the dice on a trade like this because they need a center and they need more talent around Dončić.

This trade falling through puts pressure on new Suns coach Frank Vogel to turn Ayton into the kind of drop-back center Phoenix needs to anchor its defense, and keep him engaged when he’s the fourth option on offense and not getting a lot of touches. That may end up being one of his biggest coaching challenges this season.

Unless this trade finds a second life and Phoenix does finally trade Ayton.

Mentions
Deandre-Ayton.jpg Deandre Ayton Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns