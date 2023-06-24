Suns reportedly may hold on to Ayton, not trade him for depth

Kevin Durant. Devin Booker. Bradley Beal.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia led the charge to trade for Beal and with that pushed Phoenix to the classic “big three” model — and blasted through the luxury tax’s second apron. But do the Suns have enough depth to win? A lack of depth saw the Suns (before Beal) get bounced by the Nuggets in the playoffs. It’s led to a lot of speculation that Phoenix would trade Deandre Ayton and his $32.5 million for next season to get two or three solid rotation players back to add depth.

Don’t bet on it, reports John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix, one of the most connected people covering the Suns.

I am sticking with what I have been saying these last few days. It is very unlikely the Suns will trade Deandre Ayton. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 23, 2023

This is why you have seen new coach Frank Vogel talking up Ayton at every opportunity — he knows he might need the former No. 1 pick. While plenty of front offices around the league like Ayton, they don’t like him as much at three years, $102 million guaranteed. The market for Ayton was lukewarm.

With that, it makes sense to bring him back. Cameron Payne is under contract and they can re-sign Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Damion Lee.

Is that enough? There’s not much margin for error in a West with the Nuggets not going anywhere, but if Vogel can get the roster to defend — a lot of Ayton in drop coverage — and the Suns can get to the playoffs healthy they are a threat. It’s a long road.

And Ayton is likely making that road trip with them.