Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson, Hawks Dyson Daniels ejected after first-half altercation

Frustrated by his team getting blown out by 50 in the first half of a must-win playoff game, Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels threw an extra elbow and then got into it with New York’s Mitchell Robinson after a fight for free-throw rebound positioning. Quickly, things escalated, with other players stepping in to keep them separated, a referee and a security guard falling over, and a whole lot of pushing and shoving.

CHAOS IN KNICKS-HAWKS 😳



Both Mitchell Robinson and Dyson Daniels were assessed with technical fouls and ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/sjeATc59Pl — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2026

After review, both Robinson and Daniels were given technicals and ejected.

Daniels was clearly the instigator, throwing an elbow during the initial fight for position, but something must have been said that made Robinson try to charge Daniels after they had already been separated.

There’s some history here, Robinson picked up a technical in Game 2 for stepping over Daniels.

The ejections will have no impact on Game 6, which New York led by 50 when the incident occurred with 4:39 remaining in the first half. This game was over. The only question is about the league punishments that will follow. Most likely, Daniels and Robinson each get fined, and that’s it. However, it’s possible that, with the ejection, the league would suspend Robinson for a game, which would mean he would miss Game 1 of the Knicks’ second-round series against Boston or Philadelphia.