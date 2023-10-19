 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TuaLoveHateArticle.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 7 of 2023 season
Short Track - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games
Short track season starts with changes at the top
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am
LIV players like Niemann in major no man’s land

Top Clips

nbc_csu_falbuc_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_steram_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Rams
nbc_csu_carsea_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TuaLoveHateArticle.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 7 of 2023 season
Short Track - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games
Short track season starts with changes at the top
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am
LIV players like Niemann in major no man’s land

Top Clips

nbc_csu_falbuc_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_steram_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Rams
nbc_csu_carsea_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terry Stotts steps away as Milwaukee Bucks assistant

  
Published October 19, 2023 01:03 PM
2021 NBA Playoffs - Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO - MAY 24: Head Coach Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets during Round 2, Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on May 24, 2021 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Terry Stotts being on Adrian Griffin’s staff with the Milwaukee Bucks helped ease Damian Lillard’s transition to his new team.

“I think the fact that Terry [Stotts] is here, I played with Terry for nine years and a lot of the things that we run, he’s controlling that offense. So it’s all familiar,” Lillard said after his debut in Los Angeles. “A lot of times guys are asking me questions, like when we talking about plays, because I’m familiar with a lot of this stuff.”

Now Stotts is out, with multiple reports he has stepped down as an assistant coach with the Bucks. No reason for the move was given.

Stotts, 65, had been out of the NBA for two seasons following his nine seasons as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. Stotts was brought into the Bucks to provide an offensive-minded assistant to go next to the defensive-minded Griffin. Stotts also provided an experienced head coaching voice to the rookie Griffin as he tries to helm a title contender in the Bucks.

This shouldn’t impact the Bucks or their offense dramatically — they still have Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two All-NBA, top 75 of all-time players on the roster.

“It’s totally, totally, totally different from last year to this year,” Antetokounmpo said of Stott’s offense. “I think even our offense from last year was very, very good. So much space for everybody to operate. But I feel like this offense allows Dame, me, Khris [Middleton]... to be able to be great and now open in new ways.”

The offense has been installed; now it is up to Griffin and his staff to manage it.

Mentions
Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard 673.jpg Adrian Griffin