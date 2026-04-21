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NBA Playoff Highlights

Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels takes jab at Nuggets saying they are ‘bad defenders’

  
Published April 21, 2026 01:48 PM

As if the rivalry between Denver and Minnesota needed anyone to throw gasoline on the fire, Jaden McDaniels stepped up and did just that after a come-from-behind win by his Timberwolves Monday night evened the series. He took aim at the Nuggets stars, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray,

“Go after Jokic, Jamal, all the bad defenders,” McDaniels said, via the Associated Press. “Tim Hardaway (Jr.), Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, the whole team, just go at them.”

The whole team is bad defenders?

“Yeah, they’re all bad defenders,” McDaniels said, doubling down.

For the record, the Nuggets had the 21st-ranked defense in the NBA during the regular season, although that defense looked much better in Game 1 of the series, a Nuggets win.

In Game 2, McDaniels had 14 points on 7-of-15 shooting, on a night where Anthony Edwards had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle had 24 points, leading the way.
HLs: T’Wolves rally against Nuggets to even series
The Minnesota Timberwolves mounted a 19-point comeback against the Denver Nuggets to even the first-round series.

Minnesota had a 116.8 offensive rating in Game 2, which is right at the team’s regular-season average. What won the Timberwolves the game was its defense, which wore down Jokic and Murray and kept the Nuggets to a 111 offensive rating, more than six points per 100 possessions below their season average.

McDaniels will be celebrated at home, with the series shifting back to Minnesota for games three and four. However, when the series shifts back to Denver for Game 5 next week, he can expect a very special welcome from the Nuggets faithful.

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Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards Julius Randle copy.jpg Julius Randle DEN_Gordon_Aaron.jpg Aaron Gordon DEN_Murray_Jamal.jpg Jamal Murray DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokić Jaden McDaniels.png Jaden McDaniels
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