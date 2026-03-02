 Skip navigation
Trae Young announces he will make Washington Wizards debut Thursday vs. Utah

  
Published March 2, 2026 06:37 PM

Trae Young announced on Instagram that he plans to make his Washington Wizards debut Thursday night when they host the Utah Jazz.

This has been confirmed by Washington head coach Brian Keefe, who added that Young would be on a minutes limit.

Young has not played since Dec. 27 due to right knee and quad issues. Since that date, the four-time All-Star was traded from Atlanta — the only team he had ever played for — to the Wizards.

In the 10 games Young has played this season, he’s averaged 19.3 points and 8.9 assists per game, while shooting 35.1% from 3-point range. His shooting should help space the floor for Washington, and his passing will make life easier for Alex Sarr and the other Wizards big men. Young will upgrade the Wizards’ offense.

Washington also traded for Anthony Davis around the deadline, but he is out for the season after finger surgery.

While the addition of Young is exciting for Wizards fans starving for something to cheer for, the team does not want to start winning too many games the rest of this season. Washington owes its first-round pick to New York, but it is top-eight protected. Washington currently has the fourth-worst record in the league and cannot lose its pick in the lottery. However, start racking up wins and getting a better record than Utah, New Orleans or Dallas, and the odds of keeping that pick go down, slightly at first, but they drop. With that, expect the Wizards to keep Young limited this season.

Young is expected to reach a contract extension deal with the Wizards this offseason, reports Marc Stein at The Stein Line. Young has a $48.9 million player option for next season, the conventional wisdom around the league is that he agrees to a shorter extension, two or three years, worth less money per year but more money total.

