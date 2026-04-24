Trail Blazers vs. Spurs – Game 3 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, stats, trends and best bets for April 24

With the availability of Victor Wembanyama (concussion) very much in question, the San Antonio Spurs are in Portland for a pivotal Game 3 tonight as their first round series continues against Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers tied at one game apiece.

A finalist for NBA MVP this season and the league’s top defensive player, Wembanyama did light cardio work with the team before traveling with the Spurs to Portland yesterday. Symptoms are said to have not gotten worse, but no official word on if they lessened or disappeared as the day progressed. Needless to say, the Spurs will not push their franchise cornerstone, but his presence is obviously a difference maker for this young team. The most recent proof of that is found in Game 2. Wembanyama suffered a hard fall in the second quarter and did not return, a departure that allowed Portland to mount a 14-point comeback to steal a road win and even the series. If Wemby is unable to go, the Spurs will lean heavily on De’Aaron Fox and last year’s Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle to carry the offensive load.

The Trail Blazers take the court tonight for their first home playoff game since 2021 with significant momentum following Scoot Henderson’s breakout 31-point performance in Game 2. Portland got their transition game rolling. Deni Avdija, who averaged over 24 points during the regular season, has been a matchup problem for San Antonio’s defense, and will continue to be that and more if Wembanyama is missing from the lineup.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Moda Center

Moda Center City: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Network/Streaming: Prime Video

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Game Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Portland Trail Blazers (+120), San Antonio Spurs (-142)

Portland Trail Blazers (+120), San Antonio Spurs (-142) Spread: Spurs -2.5

Spurs -2.5 Total: 220.5 points

This game opened Spurs -3.5 with the Game Total set at 219.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Scoot Henderson

C Donovan Clingan

SF Deni Avdija

PF Toumani Camara

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Devin Vassell

SG Stephon Castle

C Luke Kornet

PF Julian Champagnie

Injury Report: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama (concussion) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Jordan McLaughlin (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard (Achilles) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

The Spurs are 33-9 at home this season

The Blazers are 20-24 on the road this season

The Spurs are 46-37-2 ATS this season

Portland is 46-39 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 43 of the Blazers’ 85 games this season (43-42)

The OVER has cashed in 36 of the Spurs’ 85 games this season (36-49)

Luke Kornet scored 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds in 28 minutes in relief of Wembanyama in Game 2

scored 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds in 28 minutes in relief of Wembanyama in Game 2 Deni Avdija shot just 5-13 from the field in Game 2

shot just 5-13 from the field in Game 2 Scoot Henderson’s 31 points included 5-9 from deep

31 points included 5-9 from deep Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 5 assists in Game 2

Dinsick: Game 7 for LAL, HOU 'feels very likely' Drew Dinsick breaks down the odds for who will advance out of the first round series between the Lakers and Rockets, elaborating on why he feels a Game 7 is likely despite Los Angeles earning a 2-0 advantage so far.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Spurs and Trail Blazers game IF WEMBANYAMA DOES NOT PLAY:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Blazers on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Blazers on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Portland +2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Portland +2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 220.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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