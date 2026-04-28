Trail Blazers vs. Spurs – Game 5 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, stats, trends and best bets for April 28

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs look to close out their first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight when they take the court at the Frost Bank Center in Texas. The Spurs hold a commanding 3-1 series lead following the return of Wembanyama (concussion) and nothing short of a dominant second half in Game 4. As a result, the Spurs look primed to advance to Round 2.

After sitting out Game 3, Wembanyama returned over the weekend to dominate Game 4 with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and seven blocks as the Spurs recovered from a 17-point halftime deficit outscoring the Blazers 73-35 in the second half to win 114-93. De’Aaron Fox added 28 points including 4-8 from deep to support the cause and put the Blazers on the brink of elimination.

Facing an end to their season after losing both playoff games in Portland last week, the Trail Blazers will try and take solace in the fact they blew substantial leads in both of those losses. Portland continues to rely heavily on the tandem of Deni Avdija (26 points in Game 4) and Jerami Grant (17 points in Game 4). However, the Blazers’ inconsistent three-point shooting—ranking 27th in percentage during the regular season despite high volume—has bogged down their offense. Yes, the Blazers are strong on the boards, but they need to score on a higher percentage of their shots to extend this series. Not easy against the NBA’s best defender in Wembanyama and the overall aggressive team defense of the Spurs.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Portland Trail Blazers (+440), San Antonio Spurs (-600)

Portland Trail Blazers (+440), San Antonio Spurs (-600) Spread: Spurs -11.5

Spurs -11.5 Total: 216.5 points

This game opened Spurs -11.5 with the Game Total set at 215.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Scoot Henderson

C Donovan Clingan

SF Deni Avdija

PF Toumani Camara

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Devin Vassell

SG Stephon Castle

C Victor Wembanyama

PF Julian Champagnie

Injury Report: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs

David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard (Achilles) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

The Spurs are 33-9 at home this season

The Blazers are 20-24 on the road this season

The Spurs are 48-37-2 ATS this season

Portland is 46-41 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 44 of the Blazers’ 87 games this season (44-43)

The OVER has cashed in 37 of the Spurs’ 87 games this season (37-50)

Stephon Castle is averaging 6.3 assists per game in this series

is averaging 6.3 assists per game in this series Donovan Clingan is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game in this series

is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game in this series Jrue Holiday was 8-15 from beyond the arc in Games 3 and 4

Knicks have something to prove back home NBA Showtime previews a critical Game 5 between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Spurs and the Trail Blazers:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on San Antonio -11.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on San Antonio -11.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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