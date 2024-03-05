 Skip navigation
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Futures Best Bets for NCAA Champion: Houston Cougars
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic - Florida State v South Florida
American Athletic Conference Tournament Best Bets: South Florida Bulls
Michigan v Ohio State
Big Ten Conference Tournament Best Bets: Illinois Fighting Illini, Ohio State Buckeyes

Slow the roll on Chandler fantasy hype
McCarthy could be a top-10 pick after Combine
Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Futures Best Bets for NCAA Champion: Houston Cougars
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic - Florida State v South Florida
American Athletic Conference Tournament Best Bets: South Florida Bulls
Michigan v Ohio State
Big Ten Conference Tournament Best Bets: Illinois Fighting Illini, Ohio State Buckeyes

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Veteran guard Patty Mills reportedly to sign with Miami Heat

  
Published March 5, 2024 04:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 22: Patty Mills #8 of the Atlanta Hawks calls a play during the game against the Sacramento Kings on January 22, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Patty Mills is headed to South Beach.

With concerns about depth at the guard spot — Josh Richardson will miss his eighth consecutive game Tuesday night due to a shoulder injury and Dru Smith is now out for the season following knee surgery — the Miami Heat are signing Mills for the remainder of the season, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by multiple other reports.

Mills was waived by the Hawks last week and can join the Heat’s playoff roster.

Mills, 35, is not the same player who was a key rotation player for the 2014 champion San Antonio Spurs, he played in just 19 games this season for the Hawks averaging 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds a game.

What he brings is playoff savvy (he’s played in 95 postseason games), a trusted locker room presence, and someone shooting 38.2% from 3 this season. If he’s playing meaningful minutes for the Heat these playoffs that’s not a good sign, but he brings depth coach Erik Spoelstra can trust for a stretch when needed.