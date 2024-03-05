Veteran guard Patty Mills reportedly to sign with Miami Heat

Patty Mills is headed to South Beach.

With concerns about depth at the guard spot — Josh Richardson will miss his eighth consecutive game Tuesday night due to a shoulder injury and Dru Smith is now out for the season following knee surgery — the Miami Heat are signing Mills for the remainder of the season, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by multiple other reports.

Mills was waived by the Hawks last week and can join the Heat’s playoff roster.

Mills, 35, is not the same player who was a key rotation player for the 2014 champion San Antonio Spurs, he played in just 19 games this season for the Hawks averaging 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds a game.

What he brings is playoff savvy (he’s played in 95 postseason games), a trusted locker room presence, and someone shooting 38.2% from 3 this season. If he’s playing meaningful minutes for the Heat these playoffs that’s not a good sign, but he brings depth coach Erik Spoelstra can trust for a stretch when needed.