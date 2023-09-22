 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FloSports: FloSwimming Big 12 Championships
Eddie Reese, legendary swim coach, to retire before 2024 Olympics
The Solheim Cup - Day One
Euros win fourballs, cut deficit to 2 at Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
Cut Line: Missed chance to promote both cups

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_solheimday1analysis_230922_m50.jpg
U.S. ‘set the tone early’ on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
nbc_dps_toddblackledgeinterview_230922.jpg
Blackledge: QB Hartman’s age a huge advantage
nbc_rugby_argsvsamlites_230922_1920x1080_2266183235764.jpg
Highlights: Argentina v. Samoa, Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FloSports: FloSwimming Big 12 Championships
Eddie Reese, legendary swim coach, to retire before 2024 Olympics
The Solheim Cup - Day One
Euros win fourballs, cut deficit to 2 at Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
Cut Line: Missed chance to promote both cups

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_solheimday1analysis_230922_m50.jpg
U.S. ‘set the tone early’ on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
nbc_dps_toddblackledgeinterview_230922.jpg
Blackledge: QB Hartman’s age a huge advantage
nbc_rugby_argsvsamlites_230922_1920x1080_2266183235764.jpg
Highlights: Argentina v. Samoa, Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Warriors reportedly not signing Dwight Howard or any other center before camp

  
Published September 22, 2023 02:57 PM
NBA: APR 03 Nuggets at Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) before the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers game on April 03, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dwight Howard was the bright and shiny name that grabbed people’s attention, but he was just one of the veteran big men the Golden State Warriors have brought in for workouts in recent weeks. Derrick Favors, Stanley Johnson, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Dewayne Dedmon were among those who got a look.

The Warriors decided to go with none of them, reports Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

“The Warriors are expected to maintain flexibility to sign a potential big man later in camp or in the regular season,” was how Charania phrased it. A more blunt phrasing might be, “nobody blew the Warriors away during workouts so they are going to wait to see who other teams waive, thinking that might lead to a better option.”

The Warriors have Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric making up the primary rotation of big men, with Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins each playing some small-ball four at times (whether both Green and Looney start, as they did a season ago, goes back to the discussion of Chris Paul as a starter). Trayce Jackson-Davis also is on the roster.

What the Warriors were looking for is depth, all three of Saric, Looney and Green have some injury history in recent years (although Looney has played a full 82 the past two seasons and Green 73). They just are not going to get that from Dwight Howard.

Howard, who was out of the NBA last season (and played in Taiwan), is just looking for another NBA team to give him a chance.

Mentions
Dwight-Howard.jpg Dwight Howard Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors