Warriors reportedly not signing Dwight Howard or any other center before camp

Dwight Howard was the bright and shiny name that grabbed people’s attention, but he was just one of the veteran big men the Golden State Warriors have brought in for workouts in recent weeks. Derrick Favors, Stanley Johnson, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Dewayne Dedmon were among those who got a look.

The Warriors decided to go with none of them, reports Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

“The Warriors are expected to maintain flexibility to sign a potential big man later in camp or in the regular season,” was how Charania phrased it. A more blunt phrasing might be, “nobody blew the Warriors away during workouts so they are going to wait to see who other teams waive, thinking that might lead to a better option.”

The Warriors have Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric making up the primary rotation of big men, with Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins each playing some small-ball four at times (whether both Green and Looney start, as they did a season ago, goes back to the discussion of Chris Paul as a starter). Trayce Jackson-Davis also is on the roster.

What the Warriors were looking for is depth, all three of Saric, Looney and Green have some injury history in recent years (although Looney has played a full 82 the past two seasons and Green 73). They just are not going to get that from Dwight Howard.

Howard, who was out of the NBA last season (and played in Taiwan), is just looking for another NBA team to give him a chance.

