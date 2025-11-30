 Skip navigation
Top News
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: How close can Texas get?
South Carolina v LSU
Ranking college football’s open FBS jobs, from LSU and Penn State all the way to UConn
NCAA Football: South Florida at Navy
Auburn tabs USF’s Alex Golesh as its next coach, replacing Hugh Freeze on the Plains

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whulivpostgame_251130.jpg
Liverpool get ‘exactly what they need’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nhagoaltzimas_251130.jpg
Tzimas doubles Brighton’s lead over Forest
oly_sttem_usasilver_251130.jpg
U.S. skates to mixed relay silver in Dordrecht

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

nbc_rtf_texasotherwins_251129.jpg
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: How close can Texas get?
South Carolina v LSU
Ranking college football’s open FBS jobs, from LSU and Penn State all the way to UConn
NCAA Football: South Florida at Navy
Auburn tabs USF’s Alex Golesh as its next coach, replacing Hugh Freeze on the Plains

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whulivpostgame_251130.jpg
Liverpool get ‘exactly what they need’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nhagoaltzimas_251130.jpg
Tzimas doubles Brighton’s lead over Forest
oly_sttem_usasilver_251130.jpg
U.S. skates to mixed relay silver in Dordrecht

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Warriors to unite Curry brothers, reportedly sign Seth Curry for remainder of season Monday

  
Published November 30, 2025 11:39 AM

Stephen and Seth Curry will be united.

For the first time in the brothers’ professional careers, Stephen and Seth will be on the same team as of Monday when the Warriors are expected to sign Seth for the remainder of the season, a story broken by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN.

This had always been the plan. Golden State signed Seth for training camp, but made it clear from day one that he would be waived and cut before the season started, and that they planned to re-sign him a month or two later. Welcome to the realities of the NBA’s tax aprons. The Warriors are hard-capped at the second apron (because they used the taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Al Horford), and after signing Jonathan Kuminga to his new contract plus bringing in Horford and De’Anthony Melton, the Warriors were bumping up against that cap. That meant Seth had to be waived to get the team under that hard cap to start the season, but the plan was always to re-sign him.

Technically, the Warriors could have brought Curry back a couple of weeks ago on the prorated veteran minimum contract he will sign, but the team wanted to give itself a little more room below that hard cap, so it waited.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see Seth and Stephen on the court together because Stephen is out for a week with a quad contusion.

Seth, 35, shot 45.6% on 3-pointers last season on his way to averaging 6.5 points a game in Charlotte. He could help the 11-10 Warriors, who have the 22nd-ranked offense in the league this season.

Mentions
GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry CHA_Curry Seth.jpg Seth Curry