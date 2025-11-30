Warriors to unite Curry brothers, reportedly sign Seth Curry for remainder of season Monday

Stephen and Seth Curry will be united.

For the first time in the brothers’ professional careers, Stephen and Seth will be on the same team as of Monday when the Warriors are expected to sign Seth for the remainder of the season, a story broken by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN.

This had always been the plan. Golden State signed Seth for training camp, but made it clear from day one that he would be waived and cut before the season started, and that they planned to re-sign him a month or two later. Welcome to the realities of the NBA’s tax aprons. The Warriors are hard-capped at the second apron (because they used the taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Al Horford), and after signing Jonathan Kuminga to his new contract plus bringing in Horford and De’Anthony Melton, the Warriors were bumping up against that cap. That meant Seth had to be waived to get the team under that hard cap to start the season, but the plan was always to re-sign him.

Technically, the Warriors could have brought Curry back a couple of weeks ago on the prorated veteran minimum contract he will sign, but the team wanted to give itself a little more room below that hard cap, so it waited.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see Seth and Stephen on the court together because Stephen is out for a week with a quad contusion.

Seth, 35, shot 45.6% on 3-pointers last season on his way to averaging 6.5 points a game in Charlotte. He could help the 11-10 Warriors, who have the 22nd-ranked offense in the league this season.