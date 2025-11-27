Stephen Curry expected to miss at least a week with quad contusion, but no serious damage

Believe it or not, this is something for Warriors fans to be thankful for.

Stephen Curry is expected to miss at least a week, and maybe a little longer, with a quad contusion, reports ESPN’s Shams Charania. That follows what the Warriors reported and what their coach, Steve Kerr, said postgame on Wednesday.

“When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved. Better than an ankle or a knee,” Kerr said of Curry, who left the game with 32.5 seconds remaining and limped directly to the locker room.

Steph exited the game and went to the Warriors' locker room in apparent pain pic.twitter.com/R0DqX7jL7j — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2025

If Curry is out a week, he would miss at least three games: at home against New Orleans and Oklahoma City, followed by going on the road to Philadelphia. Curry is averaging 27.9 points a game, shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc, and it is still his gravity and scoring that is the hub of Golden State’s offense — the Warriors’ offense has been 10.8 points per 100 possessions worse with Curry off the court this season. Not a good sign for an offense that is already in the bottom 10 in the league with him.

The 10-10 Warriors also are without Jonathan Kuminga, DeAnthony Melton and Al Horford due to injuries.