Stephen Curry expected to miss at least a week with quad contusion, but no serious damage

  
Published November 27, 2025 01:23 PM

Believe it or not, this is something for Warriors fans to be thankful for.

Stephen Curry is expected to miss at least a week, and maybe a little longer, with a quad contusion, reports ESPN’s Shams Charania. That follows what the Warriors reported and what their coach, Steve Kerr, said postgame on Wednesday.

“When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved. Better than an ankle or a knee,” Kerr said of Curry, who left the game with 32.5 seconds remaining and limped directly to the locker room.

If Curry is out a week, he would miss at least three games: at home against New Orleans and Oklahoma City, followed by going on the road to Philadelphia. Curry is averaging 27.9 points a game, shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc, and it is still his gravity and scoring that is the hub of Golden State’s offense — the Warriors’ offense has been 10.8 points per 100 possessions worse with Curry off the court this season. Not a good sign for an offense that is already in the bottom 10 in the league with him.

The 10-10 Warriors also are without Jonathan Kuminga, DeAnthony Melton and Al Horford due to injuries.

