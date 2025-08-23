Warriors trade talk: Called about LeBron James, Trey Murphy III, shot down Hield sign-and-trades

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason remains in a holding pattern while Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency plays out. Al Horford, Gary Payton II and others are expected to sign in the Bay Area once Kuminga and the Warriors agree to terms.

None of that has stopped the rumors about the Warriors this offseason, and on Friday NBA insider Jake Fischer dropped a trio of them in The Stein Line substack.

Warriors called multiple times about LeBron

Back at last February’s trade deadline, the Warriors tried to pry LeBron James away from the Lakers, but that effort went nowhere, in part because LeBron’s agent Rich Paul quashed it. That rejection did not stop the Warriors, Fischer said.

“I’m told that the Warriors have called the Lakers on multiple occasions over the past 18 months to see whether there is any trade pathway to pairing James with Stephen Curry, who roughly a year ago at this time was teaming with LeBron for the United States senior men’s national team on its run to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.”

Golden State won’t stop trying because this push comes from owner Joe Lacob — remember, he even called then-Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to pitch this idea at last year’s deadline. That said, don’t expect it to happen. After LeBron opted into his $52.6 million contract for this season, making this trade work under the cap rules (even with three or four teams involved) becomes nearly impossible. That is true of any LeBron trade. If he is leaving the Lakers, it likely will be next summer as a free agent (or in a sign-and-trade).

Warriors interested in Trey Murphy III

New team president Joe Dumar’s long-term vision for the New Orleans Pelicans is... fuzzy. Around the league, nobody is exactly sure where the team is headed, which is why there remains considerable trade interest in several of their players.

One of those is Trey Murphy III and the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are interested in the two-way wing, Fischer reported.

Murphy averaged 21.2 points and 5.1 rebounds a game for the Pelicans last season, but he played in just 53 games due primarily to a shoulder injury, and staying healthy has been an issue in his career. Murphy is set to make $25 million next season in the first year of a four-year, $112 million contract.

Warriors shooting down Hield, Moody trades

It’s a strange thing to say about Golden State considering its recent history, but this team lacks shooting. Which is why when teams called about possible Moses Moody or Buddy Hield trades — both are extension eligible and could be part of a sign-and-trade — the Warriors shot it down, Fischer reports.

“Sources tell The Stein Line, furthermore, that Golden State has refused this summer to even entertain sign-and-trade scenarios that would require it to surrender either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody because of the limited options currently on the roster in terms of proven shooters not named Curry.”

Last season, Hield played in all 82 games averaging 11.1 points a game and shooting 37% from beyond the arc. Moody played in 74 games and averaged 9.8 points while shooting 37.4% from 3. Both are expected to have slightly larger roles on the team this season.

