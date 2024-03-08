Watch Anthony Edwards hit head on rim with ridiculous game-saving block to beat Pacers

This isn’t just the block of the season, this is one of the best blocks you will ever see.

Anthony Edwards had just missed a free throw to put Minnesota up three with 7.2 seconds remaining, but he got back and made sure his team left Indiana with a win with this block — hitting his head on the rim.

One of the best game-saving blocks you will EVER see 🤯 https://t.co/8OSvlegKND pic.twitter.com/2Y8Lp3FyRI — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2024

A couple of hours before, Timberwolves fans were holding their breath and thinking Edwards could be out the rest of this game — and maybe longer. Within the first minute of this game, Edwards tried to drive baseline, stepped on the foot of defender Aaron Nesmith and rolled his ankle. He limped straight back to the locker room.

Four minutes later, he was back on the court as if nothing had happened, and he scored a game-high 44 points.

Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns as he is about to undergo knee surgery that could keep him out of the start of the playoffs.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton — breaking out of a recent slump — scored 23 points with 13 assists for the Pacers, who were once again undone by their defense.

And they were undone by Anthony Edwards having a magical night.

